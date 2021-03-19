Getafe vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

La Liga's relegation battle takes center stage as Getafe host Elche at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday.

The hosts sit 15th in the table, four points ahead of 17th-placed Elche.

Getafe ended their streak of four consecutive losses in February with a 3-0 win over Valencia. They followed that with a 2-1 away loss to Real Valladolid, before redeeming pride with an excellent 0-0 draw at home to Atletico Madrid.

Elche were unable to do the double over Sevilla, losing 2-0 away from home in midweek action.

Earlier, Los Franjiverdes suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss away to Real Madrid after leading for the majority of the game.

Getafe vs Elche Head-to-Head

Getafe have won three of the last seven games between the two sides, while also managing three draws. Elche's sole victory over the Azulones this decade came in the 2013-14 La Liga season, a 1-0 win at home.

The two teams last met in January, with Getafe triumphing 3-1 away from home.

Getafe form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-L-L

Elche form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-L-L

Getafe vs Elche Team News

Getafe

Jaime Mata returns from suspension, which has been timely since Cucho Hernandez was ruled out after undergoing surgery on his fifth metatarsal.

Allan Nyom has been suspended after his red card against Atletico Madrid. Damian Suarez, who would have replaced Nyom, was also suspended for picking up his fifth yellow card.

Djene is likely to shift to right-back, with Chema set to partner Soufiane Chakla in defense. Erick Cabaco is the only other absentee for Pepe Bordalas.

Injured: Cucho Hernandez, Erick Cabaco

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Allan Nyom, Damian Suarez

Elche

Antonio Barragan and Nino are doubts for this game, while Emiliano Rigoni still awaits medical clearance to take part. Fran Escriba has the rest of his squad available, with Cifu likely to replace Barragan.

The Elche boss rotated his starting lineup against Sevilla and should revert to his regulars.

Injured: Emiliano Rigoni

Doubtful: Antonio Barragan, Nino

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Elche Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria (GK); Djene Dakonam, Sofian Chakla, Soufiane Chakla, Mathias Olivera; Carles Alena, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Marc Cucurella; Enes Unal, Jaime Mata

Elche (4-4-2): Edgar Badia (GK); Cifu, Dani Calvo, Gonzalo Verdu, Johan Mojica; Tete Morente, Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone, Fidel; Guido Carrillo, Lucas Boye.

Getafe vs Elche Prediction

Getafe have a fairly decent record at home. Elche have won only twice in their last 13 games, pointing to a win for the Azulones in this game.

Bordalas' well-drilled side should keep Elche's forwards at bay, while Jaime Mata could make a goal-scoring return.

We expect Getafe to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Getafe 1-0 Elche