Getafe vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe take on Elche on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent months and have a point to prove in this match.

Elche are in 15th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and are yet to win a match this season. The away side held Sevilla to a 1-1 draw last week and will need a similar result this weekend.

Getafe, on the other hand, have lost all their games so far this season and have struggled in La Liga. The Madrid-based outfit troubled Barcelona last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Getafe vs Elche Head-to-Head

Getafe have a good record against Elche and have won five out of eight matches played between the two teams. Elche have managed only one victory against Getafe and will need to cut the deficit on Monday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L-L-L

Elche form guide in La Liga: D-L-D

Getafe vs Elche Team News

Getafe have a point to prove against Elche

Getafe

Sabit Abdulai is currently recuperating from a knee injury and will be unavailable for selection. Vitolo is also carrying a knock and might not be able to play a part against Elche this weekend.

Injured: Sabit Abdulai

Doubtful: Vitolo

Suspended: None

Elche need to be at their best

Elche

Pedro Bigas and Lucas Boye have recovered from their knocks and should be available for selection in this match. Elche will have to name their strongest team to stand a chance against Getafe this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Elche Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Stefan Mitrovic, Djene Dakonam, Damian Suarez; Carles Alena, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Jakub Jankto; Sandro Ramirez, Enes Unal

📢 COMUNICADO OFICIAL | Acceso al Coliseum para los próximos encuentros



➡ https://t.co/LYCK8OX2um pic.twitter.com/Nog73Dj2EW — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) September 6, 2021

Elche Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kiko Casilla; Enzo Roco, Pedro Bigas, Gonzalo Verdu; Johan Mojica, Josan, Raul Guti, Fidel, Ivan Marcone; Lucas Boye, Dario Benedetto

Getafe vs Elche Prediction

Getafe have endured a shockingly poor start to their La Liga campaign and cannot afford another debacle this weekend. The home side does have impressive players in its ranks and the likes of Carles Alena and Sandro Ramirez will have to step up this weekend.

Elche have presented the occasional robust front this year and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and will likely play out a draw on Monday.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Elche

