Elche vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22 

Sevilla travel to Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero to take on Elche in a matchday three La Liga fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat away to defending champions Atletico Madrid last Sunday. Angel Correa scored the match-winner in the 39th minute.

Sevilla needed a last-gasp injury-time winner from Erik Lamela to see off Getafe in a hard-fought 1-0 away victory.

That victory helped the Andalusians maintain their 100% start to the season and they currently lead the way at the summit. Elche are in 17th spot, just above the relegation zone on one point.

Elche vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Sevilla have five wins from their last eight games against Elche. Two previous matches ended in a stalemate while Elche were victorious on one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Sevilla picked up a routine 2-0 victory with goals from Youssef El Nesyri and Franco Vazquez.

The visitors are just one of two sides who have a 100% start to the season alongside Atletico Madrid. Elche are yet to register a victory having drawn one and lost one of their two La Liga fixtures so far.

Elche form guide: L-D

Sevilla form guide: W-W

Elche vs Sevilla Team News

Elche

Pablo Piatti is the only injury doubt for the hosts.

Injury: None

Doubtful: Pablo Piatti

Suspension: None

Sevilla

Lucas Ocampos (muscle) and Oliver Torres (thigh) have both been ruled out through fitness issues.

Injuries: Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres

Suspension: None

Elche vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Elche Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kiko Casillas (GK); Pedro Bigas, Enzo Roco, Helibelton Palacios; Johan Mojica, Fidel, Ivan Marcone, Raul Guti, Gonzlo Verdu; Lucas Boye, Pere Milla

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)): Yassine Bounou (GK); Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Juan Jordan; Erik Lamela, Papu Gomez, Suso, Youssef El Nesyri

Elche vs Sevilla Prediction

Both sides are defensively compact so a cagey game of few chances can be expected in Valencia. Sevilla have started the season strongly and should have too much firepower for Elche.

The visitors tend to do enough in attack to win a game while ensuring solidity at the back. We are predicting a routine victory for Julen Lopetegui's side in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Elche 0-1 Sevila

