Getafe vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

La Liga action returns to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez as Getafe take on Granada in round seven of the 2020-21 season.

Both sides have 10 points from five games, just a point behind league leaders Real Sociedad and Villarreal, who've played an extra game.

The hosts are flying high at the moment, much like the planes exiting the Airbus factory in the city, after beating Barcelona 1-0 in their previous game. Getafe survived an onslaught from the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the first half, but went into the break goalless.

Frenkie de Jong's clumsy foul on Djene resulted in a penalty in the 56th minute, with Jaime Mata converting to give his side the lead. Cucho Hernandez spurned two great chances to extend the lead, but Getafe held on for a historic win - their first over Barcelona since 2011.

As for Granada, they went into their midweek UEFA Europa League fixture having defeated 10-man Sevilla by a solitary goal. The Andalusians fell behind to PSV Eindhoven courtesy of Mario Gotze minutes before half time, but staged a fine comeback in the second half.

Jorge Molina's close range effort and Darwin Machis' impressive solo goal came in a 10-minute span around the hour mark and was ultimately enough for Granada to earn all three points.

Getafe vs Granada Head-to-Head

Granada have won five of the last 10 games against these opponents, while managing three draws. Getafe have only managed two wins in that period, but one of those was in this same fixture last season, with the home side winning 3-1. Granada denied Getafe a league double by defeating them 2-1 at home in June this year.

Getafe form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Granada form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Getafe vs Granada Team News

Pepe Bordalas has no fresh injury concerns to deal with, having a fully-fit squad that had a week's worth of rest and preparation. The Getafe boss has a few questions to answer at the back though, with Xabier Etxeita looking nervy against Real Sociedad while Erick Cabaco did his best against Barcelona.

Up front, Cucho Hernandez may be replaced by Enes Unal as the forward is yet to score for his new club this season. Damian Suarez is at risk of suspension if he picks up another yellow card, but with Allan Nyom being the only other right-back at the club, Getafe will be averse to changing their lineup in two spots.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

In stark contrast to their opponents, Granada have a lengthy injury list, with Domingos Duarte and Maxime Gonalons picking up knocks against Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven respectively. The pair ought to be replaced by Jesus Vallejo and Angel Montoro in the lineup.

Roberto Soldado will continue to miss games after contracting COVID-19. Ramon Azeez is also expected to return to the side in early November. Neyder Lozano and Quini remain long-term absentees, while Victor Diaz is also a doubt.

Injuries: Neyder Lozano, Quini, Roberto Soldado, Ramon Azeez

Doubtful: Domingos Duarte, Maxime Gonalons, Victor Diaz

Suspensions: None

Getafe vs Granada Predicted Lineups

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria (GK); Damian Suarez, Djene Dakonam, Xabier Etxeita, Mathias Olivera; Allan Nyom, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Marc Cucurella; Enes Unal, Jaime Mata

Granada predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva (GK); Dimitri Foulquier, German Sanchez, Jesus Vallejo, Carlos Neva; Yangel Herrera, Luis Milla; Darwin Machis Angel Montoro, Antonio Puertas; Jorge Molina

Getafe vs Granada Prediction

Getafe are incredibly strong at home, having won their last three home games while also keeping clean sheets. Granada may be fatigued from midweek exertions and a bruising encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez is absolutely the last thing they need.

Jorge Molina may struggle to breach Getafe's defence, but the same cannot be said of Jaime Mata against Granada's fatigued defenders.

It's set to be a closely-fought encounter, with Getafe coming out on top.

Prediction: Getafe 1-0 Granada