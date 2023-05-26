Getafe vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2023

Two sides who could do well with a win square off in La Liga as Getafe play host to Osasuna at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Sunday.

Los Rojillos are currently in a heated pursuit of the Conference League place, while the hosts could seal their top-flight status for another season with all three points.

Getafe kept their hopes of survival alive last Wednesday when they picked up a 1-0 victory over 10-man Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

Prior to that, José Bordalás’ men were on a run of four consecutive away defeats and had failed to win their 10 league matches on the road since the turn of the year.

With 38 points from 36 matches, Getafe are currently 16th in the La Liga table, level on points with 18th-placed Real Valladolid in the relegation zone.

Osasuna, on the other hand, picked up a huge result in their hunt for European football as they secured a 2-0 victory over Athletic Club on Thursday.

While Jagoba Arrasate’s side have now won four of their last five home matches, they have struggled to replicate this form on the road, where they are currently on a three-match losing streak.

With 50 points from 36 games, Osasuna are currently seventh in the league standings, only above eighth-placed Athletic Club on goal difference.

Getafe vs Osasuna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 33 meetings between the teams, Getafe boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Osasuna have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Getafe are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run against Los Rojillos, claiming three wins and four draws since a 2-0 loss in February 2014.

Arrasate’s men are on a run of three consecutive away defeats and have managed just one win in their last eight games on the road.

The Azulones are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight home matches, claiming four wins and three draws since the start of February.

Getafe vs Osasuna Prediction

Both side’s season potentially hinges on the result of this weekend’s contest and we anticipate a heated battle at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. Getafe have been solid at home of late and we fancy them claiming all three points to secure their safety.

Prediction: Getafe 1-0 Osasuna

Getafe vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Getafe

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last eight meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in nine of their last 10 classes)

