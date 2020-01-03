Getafe vs Real Madrid preview, predicted XI, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Real Madrid

Real Madrid will play their first La Liga match of the new year when they make the short trip to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez to face Getafe on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane will hope to kick off the decade with better fortunes following Los Blancos' discouraging end to 2019. The Madrid giants may have gone 13 games unbeaten in all competitions but the statistic is not as great as it sounds. Real Madrid drew three consecutive games in the Spanish top-flight - against Valencia, Barcelona, and Athletic Bilbao - in December and consequently found themselves fall two points behind the Catalan league leaders.

Meanwhile, Getafe will be keen to get back on track after Villarreal ended their winning streak across all competitions before the holidays. Los Azulones previously registered three consecutive wins in La Liga to earn a place in the top six and a series of other continental victories to secure qualification into the Europa League knockout stages.

Jose Bordalas' men will look to make amends for their slip against The Yellow Submarine and will hope to keep their momentum going against Real Madrid as they continue their challenge for a Champions League spot.

Getafe vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have the historical advantage over Getafe heading into the fixture as they have never been beaten by the Azulones in La Liga since August 2012. Last season, Los Blancos defeated their city opponents 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in their first encounter, while the second fixture saw Getafe hold the 13-time European champions to a stalemate at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Getafe form guide: L-W-W-W-W-W

Real Madrid form guide: D-D-D-W-W-W

Getafe vs Real Madrid Team News

Getafe will likely be without the services of Kenedy, who is suffering from an ankle problem, with the likes of Enric Gallego and Markel Bergara also expected to miss out on the clash due to injuries. Mathias Olivera, on the other hand, will be absent from the squad after he received a red card against Villarreal before the Christmas break.

Injuries: Enric Gallego, Markel Bergara, Kenedy

Suspensions: Mathias Olivera

Real Madrid will have to move forward without long-term absentee Marco Asensio and will also be without Eden Hazard, who is yet to recover from his ankle injury. Captain Sergio Ramos will miss out on the clash after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against Athletic Bilbao last month.

Injuries: Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard

Doubtful: Marcelo, Lucas Vasquez, James Rodriguez

Suspensions: Sergio Ramos

Getafe vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI: Soria; Suarez, Djene, Cabrera, Nyom; Jason, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Cucurella; Molina, Mata

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Rodrygo

Getafe vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid might possess one of the most solid defences in Spain at the moment but they have been grievously impotent at the other end of the pitch. Zidane's men have struggled with efficiency in front of goal all season and only registered a total of 100 goals in the past calendar year, which was their worst tally of the decade.

Meanwhile, Getafe themselves boast of an impressive defensive line that has only conceded 17 goals in 18 games, a fact that will not help Los Blancos' goal troubles this weekend. They are also currently unbeaten in their last five home games, with only one loss in their last 14 home league games, and are more than capable of holding their Madrid opponents for a second consecutive time.

Verdict: Getafe 1-1 Real Madrid

