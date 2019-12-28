10 unbelievable records set by Cristiano Ronaldo this decade (2010-2019)

Rachel Syiemlieh Published Dec 28, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo may have stolen the limelight in a Manchester United shirt back in the noughties but it was only until the next decade that he truly came into his own. The present decennary (2010-2019) has witnessed the Portuguese forward at his best as he cemented his status as one of the greatest players in modern football during a highly-successful stint at Real Madrid.

The former Red Devil helped Los Blancos to a series of titles including four Champions League trophies, two La Liga crowns, two Copa del Reys and two Spanish Super Cups during a nine-year spell at the Bernabeu and ultimately left the club as their all-time leading goalscorer with 451 goals under his belt.

Today, the 34-year-old continues to inspire a generation of fans and players with his tireless efforts for Juventus and Portugal, guiding both teams to varied successes while breaking multiple individual records in the process.

On that note, we take a look at ten of the several records that were either broken, equalled or set by Ronaldo this decade:

#1 All-time top scorer in European competitions

The Juventus ace is now the all-time highest goalscorer in Europe

It comes as no surprise that Ronaldo has been nicknamed 'The Champions League Man' considering the sheer efficiency with which he terrorises his opponents in the European competition.

The forward boasts of being the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 129 goals in 167 combined appearances for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

The Bianconeri talisman is closely followed by Barcelona ace Lionel Messi, who has so far tallied 114 goals in 140 games, and Real Madrid icon Raul, who registered 71 goals in 142 games in the competition.

#2 The only player to have won all individual and team honours at two different clubs

Ronaldo has won all individual and team honours at Manchester United and Real Madrid

Ronaldo is the only player in history to have won all individual and team accolades with two different teams, having done so at both Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The Portuguese ace has won the Champions League, domestic league, domestic cup, domestic Super Cup, Ballon d'Or, World Player of the Year, Golden Boot, and World Club Championship at both clubs in the course of his illustrious career.

The only player who came close to the record was Zinedine Zidane, who almost won every honour with Juventus and Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Argentine skipper Lionel Messi has only achieved the feat at Barcelona.

