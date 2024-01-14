Getafe vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th January 2024 

Sevilla visit the Coliseum on Tuesday to face Getafe in the round of 16 of the 2023-24 Copa del Rey, looking to put their league struggles behind them.

The Andalusian side's cup games have offered their beleaguered fans something to cheer amid a turbulent campaign. With just three wins from 20 games in La Liga, they are down in 17th position on the table, while also finishing at the bottom of their Champions Leaue group.

In the Copa del Rey, though, it's been good for Sevilla, who beat Quintanar 3-0 in the first round, Atletico Astorga 2-0 in the second, and then a 2-1 victory over Racing Ferrol.

Quique Sanchez Flores' side will be looking to continue that run here, but their last game against Getafe didn't end well. The Azulones pulled off a 3-0 victory at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on 16 December, with Borja Mayoral and Mason Greenwood each scoring a penalty on either side of Jaime Mata's goal.

In their last cup game, Getafe overcame Espanyol 1-0 late on, with Luis Milla scoring the winner in the 87th minute.

Getafe vs Sevilla Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have won 20 of their 42 clashes with Getafe, losing on 15 occasions.

After losing seven games in a row, Getafe have beaten Sevilla in their last two: 2-0 in March 2023 and 3-0 in December 2023; the Azulones could win three in a row for the first time since four consecutive wins in 2010-11.

Sevilla could see three consecutive scoreless games to Getafe for the first time since 2005 (also 3).

Getafe have won four of their last six games in all competitions, losing just once.

Sevilla have scored seven times in three Copa del Rey games, all coming from seven different players.

Getafe vs Sevilla Prediction

Getafe will be confident of their chances, having beaten Sevilla in their last two clashes. The Rojiblancos, who've struggled immensely in La Liga, have faced no issues in the cup games, managing to find goals from all areas.

The Azulones might have the odds in their favor but the visitors could nick this one, late on.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Sevilla

Getafe vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes