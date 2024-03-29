Getafe vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with an impressive Sevilla side in an important clash at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday.

Getafe vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The Andalusian giants slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Getafe, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side edged Girona to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Getafe vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Getafe and have won 21 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's 15 victories.

Getafe have won each of their last two matches against Sevilla in La Liga and have managed to keep clean sheets in both these games.

Sevilla have won three of their last four matches away from home against Getafe in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in each of their victories.

Sevilla have lost four of their last five matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga - one more defeat than they had suffered in the 12 such games preceding this run.

After a run of four defeats in five matches away from home in La Liga, Sevilla are unbeaten in three of their last four such games in the competition.

Getafe could secure consecutive victories in La Liga for only the second time this season.

Getafe vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have not been at their best this season and have struggled to make their mark this season. The Andalusians are dangerously close to the relegation zone and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture.

Getafe have blown hot and cold this season and will need a consistent run of results in the coming weeks. Sevilla are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Getafe 0-1 Sevilla

Getafe vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Sevilla to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes