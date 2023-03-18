Getafe vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023 

Sevilla visit the Coliseum Alfonso Perez to face Getafe in La Liga on Sunday (March 19), looking for back-to-back league wins for the first time since January.

The Sevillistas beat Almeria 2-1 in their last outing, fighting back from an early deficit through goals from Lucas Ocampos and Erik Lamela. It was just their seventh win of the top-flight campaign in 25 games. With 28 points, the Andalusian outfit languish in 13th place in the standings.

Getafe, meanwhile, have accrued only two points fewer than Sevilla but remain in the relegation zone and are fighting to stay alive in the top division. The Azulones are unbeaten in two league games, beating Girona 3-2 before securing a last-gasp 2-2 draw with Cadiz last weekend.

Getafe vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 previous clashes between the two sides, with Sevilla leading 20-13.

Getafe have lost their last seven La Liga games against Sevilla, going scoreless in six- it's one defeat more than in their previous 19 games against the visitors.

At home, Getafe have lost their their last three games against Sevilla in La Liga without scoring - the hosts had only lost two of their first 14 games at home against Sevilla in the competition.

After four La Liga defeats in January, Getafe have lost just one of their last six games in the competition - a 2-1 loss to Villarreal in February.

Sevilla are winless in seven away La Liga games, their worst winless away run since March 2019 (10).

Sevilla haven't won in their last six visits to teams from the Comunidad de Madrid in La Liga, scoring just once in every outing.

Getafe vs Sevilla Prediction

Getafe have not only blown hot and cold this season but also have a terrible recent record against Sevilla.

The Andalusians have a psychological advantage, and given the sheer quality in their ranks, should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Sevilla

Getafe vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

