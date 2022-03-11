Getafe vs Valencia Prediction and Betting tips | 12th March 2022

Getafe entertain Valencia at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in the 28th round of fixtures in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.
The Madrid-based hosts have gone winless in their last four league outings, suffering a 2-0 loss at Espanyol in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Valencia have hit a great run of form recently, winning their last three games across competitions.
They secured a place in the Copa del Rey final last week. Valencia continued their form in the league, securing a 3-1 win over Granada. It was their second win in a row as they moved into the top half of the standings.
Getafe vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In the 38 games played out between the two sides so far, Valencia lead 18-12 in wins while eight games have ended in draws.
- Valencia have scored the most goals in the division from set-pieces (10) and penalties (7), accounting for roughly 40% of their goal tally this season.
- Getafe have the third-worst attacking record in the division with 26 goals with 19 of them coming at home.
- No team has lost more points from goals conceded in the final 15 minutes of the game than Valencia and Getafe (nine each).
Getafe vs Valencia Prediction
Getafe boast a decent home form and have four wins in their last five games at home turf. Los Che have one win to their name in their last four away games, securing a narrow 1-0 win at Mallorca in February.
Valencia's 1-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season was their first win against Azulones since 2019. Their latest meeting is expected to be a close game. However, the visitors will travel to Madrid pumped up following three wins in a row and should be able to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Valencia.
Getafe vs Valencia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Valencia.
Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (More than a third of Getafe's goals this term have come at home; Valencia have scored in their last six games across all competitions)
Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4: Yellow Cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 Yellow cards (Valencia (92) and Getafe (83) have picked up the most bookings in La Liga this season)
Tip 5: Enes Unal and Goncalo Guedes both to score - Yes (Unal has seven goals in his last six games for Getafe; Guedes is the top score for Valencia with three goals in four games across all competitions)