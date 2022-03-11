Getafe vs Valencia Prediction and Betting tips | 12th March 2022

Getafe entertain Valencia at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in the 28th round of fixtures in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

The Madrid-based hosts have gone winless in their last four league outings, suffering a 2-0 loss at Espanyol in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Valencia have hit a great run of form recently, winning their last three games across competitions.

They secured a place in the Copa del Rey final last week. Valencia continued their form in the league, securing a 3-1 win over Granada. It was their second win in a row as they moved into the top half of the standings.

Getafe vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the 38 games played out between the two sides so far, Valencia lead 18-12 in wins while eight games have ended in draws.

Valencia have scored the most goals in the division from set-pieces (10) and penalties (7), accounting for roughly 40% of their goal tally this season.

Getafe have the third-worst attacking record in the division with 26 goals with 19 of them coming at home.

No team has lost more points from goals conceded in the final 15 minutes of the game than Valencia and Getafe (nine each).

Getafe vs Valencia Prediction

Getafe boast a decent home form and have four wins in their last five games at home turf. Los Che have one win to their name in their last four away games, securing a narrow 1-0 win at Mallorca in February.

Valencia's 1-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season was their first win against Azulones since 2019. Their latest meeting is expected to be a close game. However, the visitors will travel to Madrid pumped up following three wins in a row and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Valencia.

Getafe vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (More than a third of Getafe's goals this term have come at home; Valencia have scored in their last six games across all competitions)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Yellow Cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 Yellow cards (Valencia (92) and Getafe (83) have picked up the most bookings in La Liga this season)

Tip 5: Enes Unal and Goncalo Guedes both to score - Yes (Unal has seven goals in his last six games for Getafe; Guedes is the top score for Valencia with three goals in four games across all competitions)

