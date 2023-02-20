Getafe vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Getafe lock horns with Valencia in an important clash at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Monday.

Getafe vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. Los Che slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Getafe, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have also struggled this season. The Madrid-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Getafe vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Getafe and have won 19 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's 12 victories.

After a run of only one defeat in 10 matches against Valencia in La Liga, Getafe have lost two of their last three games against Los Che in the competition.

Getafe have won three of their last five matches at home against Valencia in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in their last three such games.

Valencia are winless in their last 17 away games against teams from the Madrid region in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Getafe in 2018.

Getafe have won only one of their last 10 La Liga matches played on a Monday, with their previous such victory coming against Elche in October 2022.

Getafe vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia are a club in turmoil both on and off the pitch and are in desperate need of a massive transition. Los Che are dangerously close to the bottom of the league table and will need to work hard to avoid relegation this season.

Getafe can pack a punch on their day but have issues of their own to address ahead of this match. Valencia are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Valencia

Getafe vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Samu Castillejo to score - Yes

