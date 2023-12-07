Getafe vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Getafe lock horns with an impressive Valencia side in a crucial encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Friday.

Getafe vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. Los Che slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Girona in their previous league game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Getafe, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight in recent months. The Madrid-based outfit edged Atzeneta to a 2-1 victory in the Copa del Rey this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Getafe vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Getafe and have won 19 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's 13 victories.

After a run of only one defeat in 10 matches in La Liga, Getafe have suffered defeat in two of their last four matches in the competition.

Getafe are unbeaten in each of their last four matches at home against Valencia in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in each of these matches.

Valencia are winless in their last 20 matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Getafe in November 2018.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last 17 matches at home played out on a Friday in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in their last five such games.

Getafe vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have managed to step up to the plate this season and will be intent on moving up the league table in the coming weeks. Los Che have become a more robust team as a result of their transition and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Getafe have pulled off several surprising results this season but have stuttered over the past month. Valencia are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand this week.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Valencia

Getafe vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hugo Duro to score - Yes