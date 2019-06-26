Ghana 2-2 Benin: 3 reasons why Ghana drew the game | Africa Cup of Nations 2019

Ghana's captain protests John Boye's sending off

That was a totally enthralling encounter! When I saw the AFCON fixture, a four-goal thriller wasn't what I expected, but that was what we got as the Benin national team matched the Black Stars of Ghana on the day, pound for pound.

We got a taste of what's to come early on as some lax defending by the Black Stars saw Benin striker, Pote, latching onto a through ball and carving open two Ghanaian defenders before poking the ball past an onrushing Richard Ofori.

The Ghanaian skipper, Andre 'Dede' Ayew responded 7 minutes later with a beautiful strike from just inside the Benin penalty area. His brother Jordan Ayew put Ghana in the lead just before half time, as Benin's Olivier Verdon failed to intercept a pass.

Probably the biggest sticking point of the game was Ghana's John Boye being sent off after incurring the referee's wrath by wasting time on a free kick.

Benin made the numerical advantage count when Mickael Pote scored the equaliser from a corner kick situation, blasting the ball home to the dismay of the Ghanaian goal guardians all around him.

It was a truly thrilling match which could have gone either way. Here we discuss three reasons why the Black Stars had to share the spoils.

#3 Early game jitters

Mickael Pote scores the first of two goals against the Black Stars

Okay, we'll put that poor start for Ghana down to nervousness. The Black Stars go into the tournament with the weighty expectations of the football-loving Ghanaian population on their shoulders, and that's quite a burden to bear, especially when the team has been termed 'one of the favourites'.

Sometimes it takes a couple of game minutes for the butterflies to settle, but that didn't come soon enough for the Black Stars, as Benin's Mickael Pote capitalised on slack defending, expertly putting Benin ahead in the game very early on.

That start put Ghana at an obvious disadvantage, and perhaps calmer nerves at the start could have seen the game turn out differently.

