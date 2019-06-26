Ghana 2-2 Benin: 5 Hits and Flops | African Cup of Nations 2019

Nnanna Mba FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 51 // 26 Jun 2019, 14:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Squirrels celebrate a goal against Ghana.

Going into the game, the expectations of pundits, fans, and neutrals lay on the shoulders of the Black Stars: they were expected to take three points and top the group.

Those expectations weren't exactly undeserving as their opponents have not even won a game at AFCON before. With Benin's poor record of 8 losses and 1 draw, anyone would hand this game to the Ghanians.

Yet, Ghana failed to reach expectations, let alone exceede them. The game began on a high note as the Black Stars won freekicks within the first minute. Ghana's defensive line strolled upfield, prepared to recycle possession and keep the pressure on the Squirrels, and that cost them almost immediately.

The Squirrels picked up the ball within their half and took off on a counter with an unprepared Black Stars defence too high up to track back. Beninese winger Cebio Soukou threaded a through-pass into Ghana's unpositioned defence to find Mickael Pote who snuck free from a defender and put the ball past goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Within seven minutes of play, Ghanian star Andre Ayew found the bottom-right corner of the goal with a left-footed shot after cutting in from the right side of the field. Just before the first half came to an end, Jordan Ayew received a through ball from Kasim Adams and took an unstoppable right-footed driven shot into the top-right corner of the goal.

The Ghanaians entered the second half leading the game with 2 goals to 1, but a second yellow card for Black Stars centre-back John Boye for time-wasting sealed the game to their chagrin. Within eleven minutes of Boye's sending off, Pote doubled his goal tally and equalized for the Squirrels.

The Ghanaians were unable to score a third goal and ended the match with a point shared by both sides. The Black Stars will also be unhappy that they lost to Benin in terms of ball possession and shots on goal.

We take a look at three players who did well and two players who flopped from both teams.

#5 Hit - Andre Ayew (Ghana)

Andre Ayew scored Ghana's first goal against Benin.

Advertisement

Early on in the game, only seven minutes after Pote's goal, Andre Ayew cut in from the right wing and took a low shot into the bottom-right corner with his left foot.

His immediate response to Pote's shocker gave Ghana a way back into the game.

Until his subsitution in the 89th minute, he maintained composure on the ball, kept good control, and didn't get dispossessed by the opponent. While his goal came from his only shot on target (out of 2 in total), he kept pressure on the Beninese alongside his brother Jordan.

1 / 3 NEXT