Ghana vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 Kirin Cup Soccer

Ghana and Chile will face off against each other for a third-place spot in the Kirin Cup Soccer tournament at the Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka on Tuesday.

Ghana are participating in the Kirin Cup Soccer friendly international competition, which resumed this month after a six-year hiatus. The Black Stars were handed a 4-1 drubbing in their opening match against host team Japan. That result meant their elimination, with a third-place slot the only thing at stake.

They will face Chile, who succumbed to the other African representative, Tunisia. Ghana will hope to take something home from the tournament by getting the best out of the South Americans.

Chile were one of the favorites for the tournament, however, their disastrous opener against Tunisia raised questions about their preparedness and ambitions. La Roja are the only South American team in the ongoing Kirin Cup and will likely honor that reputation in their last game.

Ghana will not be putty in their hands though. The likes of the Ayew brothers, Daniel Amartey and Mubarak Wakaso will ensure the West Africans avoid another humiliation in Osaka.

The third-place match will be a tough fight as neither team will want to bow out abashed.

Ghana vs Chile Head-to-Head

Their only recent clash on record happened in 2012, with that particular encounter ending in a 1-1 draw.

Ghana form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-D

Chile form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Ghana vs Chile Team News

Ghana

All players are available for selection, according to team management. Jordan Ayew, who scored a goal against Japan, will likely start against Chile as well. His brother Andre will likely keep his place. Coach Otto Addo will need more firepower on the go up-field to make a resounding statement against Chile.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Chile

Jeyson Rojas will likely start from the bench following his many mistakes against Tunisia, which culminated in a yellow card. Captain Gary Medel was pulled off during the game against Tunisia. It is unclear whether it was a technical substitution or due to fatigue. He might not start against the Black Stars due to the importance of the meeting.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Ghana vs Chile Predicted Xls

Ghana (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati-Zigi (GK), Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Dennis Nkrumah-Korsah, Alidu Seidu, Mubarak Wakaso, Mohammed Kudus, Edmund Addo, André Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Chile (4-4-2): Zacarias Lopez (GK), Gary Medel, Eugenio Mena, Paulo Diaz, Francisco Sierralta, Jeyson Rojas, Pablo Galdames, Felipe Mendez, Ronnie Fernandez, Joaquin Montecinos, Ben Brereton Diaz

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Ghana vs Chile Prediction

The chances of victory are quite even for both teams. Ghana will count on their Europe-based stars to make a difference, while Chile will draw from their technical depth to upend the Black Stars.

Ghana have great endurance and the ability to stretch the South Americans. We predict a narrow victory for the Africans.

Prediction: Ghana 1-0 Chile

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far