Ghana vs Qatar prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

Ghana will face-off against Qatar in an international friendly match on Monday evening at the Mardan Sports Complex, in Aksu, Turkey.

Although the two sides are scheduled to play in a neutral venue, Ghana are the official home team.

The Ghanaians endured a tough 3-0 defeat against Mali in their previous match, so they will be desperate to make amends on this occasion.

Qatar have a lot to play for. This is the first time the nation will step foot on a pitch since December 2019. The Qataris have waited for a long time to see their nation back in international footballing action, and nothing short of a victory will appease the fans.

After all, the last time Qatar were in action was in a 1-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia in the Gulf Cup semi-finals. This should be an enjoyable game between two teams who like playing an offensive brand of football.

Also Read: Mexico vs Algeria prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

Ghana vs Qatar head-to-head

Qatar will be facing Jordan Ayew's trickery for the first time ever

Advertisement

This is the first time these two teams are clashing, so history has no part to play on Monday evening. Ghana haven't been in the best of form heading into this one, as they have mustered only two wins from their last five games.

Importantly, though, both wins have come in their two AFCON qualifying matches, where they have a 100% record so far. Qatar have won three of their last five, although all of those matches were played a significant while ago.

Ghana form: L-W-W-D-L

Qatar form: L-W-W-L-W

Ghana vs Qatar team news

Ghana

Congratulations to @jordan_ayew9 for winning @SWAG_Ghana Footballer of the Year 2019. GFA President Kurt ES Okraku handed the Award to Jordan at the Black Stars camp in Antalya, Turkey and was watched by all who attended Saturday’s award ceremony pic.twitter.com/109aBnS2bv — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) October 10, 2020

Once again, the talismanic duo of brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew will have to carry the Ghanaian attack - something they failed to do in their latest loss against Mali.

Advertisement

At their best, they have the ability to decide games on their own. Recent Arsenal acquisition Thomas Partey is a star presence in midfield, and will hope to have a better outing this time around.

Injured: Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Qatar

Our 🇶🇦 national team is all set to travel to the Turkish city of Antalya tomorrow, ahead of the upcoming friendly against @ghanafaofficial 🇬🇭 on October 12#Qatar #QFA pic.twitter.com/oTWSvkssXv — Qatar Football Association 🇶🇦 (@QFA_EN) October 9, 2020

Qatar should field a similar team to the one that last represented them in the Gulf Cup semi-final. Almoez Ali is yet to score a goal in the Qatar Stars League, and will be looking to fare better against Ghana on international duty.

Meanwhile, exciting young winger Akram Afif has been among the goals of late and will be a threat down the left flank.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Ghana vs Qatar Predicted XI

Ghana Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Gideon Mensah; Kasim Nuhu; Nicholas Opoku; Tariqe Fosu; Alexander Djiku; Bernard Mensah; Thomas Partey; Andre Ayew; Jordan Ayew; Eugene Ansah.

Qatar Predicted XI (5-4-1): Saad Al Sheeb; Ró-Ró; Musaab Kheder; Boualem Khoukhi; Tarek Salman; Abdelkarim Hassan; Hassan Al-Haydos; Karim Boudiaf; Abdulaziz Hatem; Akram Afif; Almoez Ali.

Ghana vs Qatar Prediction

Advertisement

Young Akram Afif will be one to watch out for

The Black Stars will certainly not have it easy against a spirited Qatar side. However, Ghana will have a point to prove after an embarassing defeat to Mali, and an out of touch Qatar side may not have enough to keep the Ayew brothers at bay.

Qatar have a few talented offensive players and will certainly want to express themselves at every opportunity, but Ghana is likely to be too strong for their opponents on Monday.

Prediction: Ghana 3-1 Qatar.

Also Read: Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech departs from Moroccan training camp to continue injury recovery