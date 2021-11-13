Ghana vs South Africa prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Ghana and South Africa will trade tackles in a make-or-break 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The two sides will battle for top spot in Group G and consequently a place in the playoff stage of the qualifiers.

South Africa currently hold a three-point advantage at the summit, having garnered 13 points from five matches. Ghana are three points below them in second spot and need maximum points to have a chance of qualification.

Bafana Bafana also boast a superior goal difference and need just one point to secure their spot as group leaders.

The home side come into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw with Ethiopia. Andre Ayew scored in the first half to seemingly put the west Africans on their way to victory, but Getaneh Kebede's 72nd-minute strike leveled matters.

South Africa got the job done with a narrow 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe on home turf. Teboho Mokoena's 26th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Ghana vs South Africa Head-to-Head

This will be the 16th meeting between the two sides and South Africa have a marginally better record with five wins to their name. Ghana were victorious on four occasions while six matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September when Bongokuhle Hlongwhane's 83rd-minute goal helped South Africa secure a 1-0 victory on home turf.

Ghana form guide: D-W-W-L-W

South Africa form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Ghana vs South Africa Team News

Ghana

Roma forward Felix Afena-Gyan received his maiden international call-up a few weeks after making his professional bow. He was, however, ruled out through injury. Arsenal midfield powerhouse Thomas Partey is also out with fitness concerns.

Injuries: Felix Afena-Gyan, Thomas Partey

Suspension: None

South Africa

Sifiso Hlanti was ruled out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Injury: Sifiso Hlanti

Suspension: None

Ghana vs South Africa Predidted XI

Ghana Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jojo Wollacott (GK); Baba Rahman, Jonathan Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey; Iddrisu Baba, Mubarak Wakaso; Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew; Jordan Ayew

South Africa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams (GK); Sydney Mobbie, Siyanda Xulu, Rushine de Reuck, Njabulo Blom; Yusuf Maart, Tebogo Mokoena, Ethan Brooks; Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Evidence Makgopa

Ghana vs South Africa Prediction

South Africa have been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks and will be looking to finish off their campaign in style by securing top spot. The visitors need just one point to be assured of a spot in the playoff stage but are unlikely to sit back and defend.

Ghana need to not only win but also win by at least a two-goal margin to usurp their opponents into top spot. This could see the hosts go all-out in attack, leaving space behind to be exploited.

The odds are in South Africa's favor but they have a tendency to capitulate when expected to get the job done. Nevertheless, we are backing the visitors to do enough to leave Ghana with a point.

Prediction: Ghana 1-1 South Africa

