Ghana vs Uruguay Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Ghana lock horns with Uruguay in a crucial H encounter at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday.

Ghana vs Uruguay Preview

Uruguay are currently rooted to the bottom of Group H and have a mountain to climb to qualify for the knock-outs. La Celeste suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Portugal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Ghana, on the other hand, are in second place in their group at the moment and could potentially secure qualification with a positive result in this fixture. The African outfit edged South Korea to a 3-2 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Ghana vs Uruguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Uruguay have a good record against Ghana and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams so far.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and ended in a controversial quarter-final victory for Uruguay.

Uruguay have played four FIFA World Cup matches against African nations in the 21st century and are unbeaten in all these games so far.

Ghana are looking to win consecutive victories in the FIFA World Cup for only the second time in their history, with the previous occurrence coming in 2006.

Uruguay have failed to score a goal in their 21 efforts across two matches so far - the last South American team to fail to score in the group stage was Peru in 1978.

Ghana vs Uruguay Prediction

Uruguay and Ghana have a storied past in the FIFA World Cup, with the former famously denying the Africans a victory in 2010. Luis Suarez played a massive role on the day and will lead the line for Uruguay this week.

Ghana gave Portugal a run for their money in their opening game and went on to score three goals against South Korea. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Ghana 1-1 Uruguay

Ghana vs Uruguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Uruguay to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohammed Kudus to score - Yes

