Ghana vs Uruguay Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2022

Ghana will lock horns against Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in their final and decisive 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H match on Friday.
Ghana bolstered their knockout stage hopes with an impressive 3-2 win over South Korea last time around. Mohammed Salisu opened the scoring in the 24th minute and Mohammed Kudus added the second goal in the 34th minute.
They let their two-goal lead slip away as they conceded twice in three minutes thanks to Cho Gue-sung. Korea fell just short of securing a point from the game as Salisu scored the decisive goal of the game in the 68th minute.
They are in second place in the Group H table and even a draw will be enough for them to qualify if they can score at least a goal.
Uruguay played out a goalless draw against South Korea in their campaign opener but fell to a 2-0 defeat against Portugal last time around. They can only make it to the next stage if they defeat the African team in this game.
Uruguay will also need to pray that South Korea do not defeat Portugal in their game.
Ghana vs Uruguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met just once thus far, with that meeting taking place in the quarter-finals of the 2010 edition. The game went into extra time after the scoreline remained 1-1 after 90 minutes.
- They could not be separated in extra time either. Luis Suarez was involved in the now infamous incident as he blocked an effort that was clearly heading for the back of the net with his hands.
- Ghana missed the penalty and the game was decided on a penalty shootout. Uruguay won it 4-2.
- There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Ghana's last five games in the World Cup.
- Uruguay have failed to score in their last three games in the World Cup, failing to pick up a win in that period.
Ghana vs Uruguay Prediction
The Black Stars have enjoyed a prolific run in their recent games at the World Cup, scoring at least two goals in three of their last four games in the competition. They have also scored at least two goals in their last three games across all competitions and are expected to enjoy another prolific outing here.
La Celeste have not scored in their last three games in the competition. They have recorded fewer shots on target (4) in their two games than the number of goals Ghana have scored (5). The South Americans might struggle to find the back of the net in this match.
As this is the final game of the group stage, they are expected to put in a strong display but, given Ghana's recent form, we are backing the African team to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Ghana 2-1 Uruguay
Ghana vs Uruguay Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Ghana
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5
Tip 3: Ghana to score first - Yes
Tip 4: Mohammed Kudus to score or assist anytime - Yes
Tip 5: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
