Ghana vs Zimbabwe prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Ghana host Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday, looking for their second win of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Following their opening game victory over Ethiopia, the Black Stars were dramatically beaten 1-0 by South Africa.

That leaves them in second place in Group G behind Bafana Bafana, who're just a point ahead of them.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are at the bottom, having failed to win any of their games so far. They held South Africa to a goalless draw but fell to a stoppage-time 1-0 defeat to Ethiopia.

Ghana vs Zimbabwe Head-To-Head

Ghana have won exactly half of their previous six clashes with Zimbabwe, losing just once.

That defeat came in their last encounter, which was way back in January 2006 during the African Cup of Nations.

Ghana Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Zimbabwe Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-D

Ghana vs Zimbabwe Team News

Ghana

Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew is back in the squad. He'll join his brother Andre Ayew in the attack in a major boost for the Black Stars. The duo have scored 37 goals between them so far.

Rising star Caleb Ekuban, who's struck thrice for them in nine caps, is also an option off the bench.

However, Arsenal man Thomas Partey is a key figure in midfield and will be crucial to blocking off Zimbabwe.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Zimbabwe

Prolific striker Knowledge Musona will lead the line for the Warriors once again. He's scored 23 times in just 47 games for them and will be raring to bag a few more this month.

Operating behind him in midfield would be Khama Billiat, a creative specialist with an eye for goal, while Kudakwashe Mahachi and Marvelous Nakamba will start alongside Billiat.

Luton Town defender Brendan Galloway is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ghana vs Zimbabwe Predicted XI

Ghana (4-2-3-1): Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Mohammed Kudus, Jonathan Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah; Iddrisu Baba, Thomas Partey; Yaw Yeboah, Majeed Ashimeru, André Ayew; Jordan Ayew.

Zimbabwe (4-4-2): Washington Arubi; Perfect Chikwende, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu, Brendan Galloway; Blessing Sarupinda, Thabani Kamusoko, Marshall Munetsi, Khama Billiat; Knowledge Musona, Knox Mutizwa.

Ghana vs Zimbabwe Prediction

The Black Stars have simply flattered to deceive. But the arrival of Jordan Ayew should give them a further boost.

Zimbabwe have some good attacking options too and it only promises a fascinating encounter with plenty of goal-mouth action.

In the end, though, Ghana are poised to prevail.

Prediction: Ghana 2-1 Zimbabwe

Edited by Shardul Sant