"Ghosted in another big game as usual", "Without Mane he was nothing" - Fans turn on Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah after another disappointing performance against Napoli 

Liverpool have been shockingly thrashed 4-1 by Napoli in the UEFA Champions League and fans are turning on Kop hero Mohamed Salah.
The Egyptian was once again guilty of going into hiding throughout Liverpool's demoralizing defeat at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
Salah has not had the best of starts to the season, having managed three goals and as many assists in nine appearances thus far.
Many are asking what has happened to the goalscoring machine that has wreaked havoc on opposition defenses ever since arriving at Anfield in 2017.
Piotr Zielinski sent Napoli on their way to victory in just the fifth minute, tucking home a penalty following James Milner's silly handball.
It could have been two when Virgil van Dijk gave away a second spot-kick only for Victor Osimhen's effort to be saved by Alisson Becker.
Unfortunately for the Reds, it was two in the 31st minute when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa played a delightful one-two with Zielenski before placing past Alisson.
The night didn't get any better from there for Jurgen Klopp's men as Giovanni Simeone grabbed the Serie A side's third in the 44th minute.
The brilliant Khvicha Kvaratskhelia skipped past Trent Alexander-Arnold with ease to play in Simeone, who had no problem converting.
Alisson should have perhaps done better for the Naples side's fourth, Zielenski getting his second of the night after the Brazilian could only parry a tame effort.
Salah was nowhere to be seen for the Reds' consolation goal struck by Luis Diaz in the 49th minute and it sums up how his night fared.
The Egyptian's season is really waiting to get started and he is perhaps missing his longtime attacking partner Sadio Mane.
Nevertheless, Liverpool fans are slandering the former AS Roma forward's performance and here are some reactions on Twitter:
What is happening to Liverpool's main man Salah?
It has been a nightmare start to the season for both the Reds and Salah, with both hugely underperforming.
The Egyptian played a huge amount of football last season and Klopp alluded to this when the forward put pen-to-paper on a new deal at Anfield (via Guardian):
“Mo had one of the most intense seasons ever, with the Africa Cup of Nations and all of our games. Everyone talks about us playing 63 games but we had some players who played a tournament in between as well, which is absolutely ridiculous."
However, the Liverpool frontman did get his pre-season holiday break to revitalize and build on another impressive goalscoring campaign.
Salah bagged 31 goals and 16 assists in 51 appearances last season.
It may be a little hasty to start to doubt the former Chelsea winger. However, his performances certainly leave much to be admired.