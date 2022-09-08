"Ghosted in another big game as usual", "Without Mane he was nothing" - Fans turn on Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah after another disappointing performance against Napoli 

Liverpool have been shockingly thrashed 4-1 by Napoli in the UEFA Champions League and fans are turning on Kop hero Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian was once again guilty of going into hiding throughout Liverpool's demoralizing defeat at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Salah has not had the best of starts to the season, having managed three goals and as many assists in nine appearances thus far.

Many are asking what has happened to the goalscoring machine that has wreaked havoc on opposition defenses ever since arriving at Anfield in 2017.

Piotr Zielinski sent Napoli on their way to victory in just the fifth minute, tucking home a penalty following James Milner's silly handball.

It could have been two when Virgil van Dijk gave away a second spot-kick only for Victor Osimhen's effort to be saved by Alisson Becker.

Unfortunately for the Reds, it was two in the 31st minute when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa played a delightful one-two with Zielenski before placing past Alisson.

The night didn't get any better from there for Jurgen Klopp's men as Giovanni Simeone grabbed the Serie A side's third in the 44th minute.

The brilliant Khvicha Kvaratskhelia skipped past Trent Alexander-Arnold with ease to play in Simeone, who had no problem converting.

Alisson should have perhaps done better for the Naples side's fourth, Zielenski getting his second of the night after the Brazilian could only parry a tame effort.

Salah was nowhere to be seen for the Reds' consolation goal struck by Luis Diaz in the 49th minute and it sums up how his night fared.

The Egyptian's season is really waiting to get started and he is perhaps missing his longtime attacking partner Sadio Mane.

Nevertheless, Liverpool fans are slandering the former AS Roma forward's performance and here are some reactions on Twitter:

Football Conspiracy Theories @footbaIItheory Sadio Mane was actually carrying Liverpool, not Mo Salah. Sadio Mane was actually carrying Liverpool, not Mo Salah.

David Hundeyin @DavidHundeyin Mané left at the right time. The only way is down from here. The squad has been badly mismanaged and we're simply not that good anymore.



Also, Salah has ghosted in another big game as per usual. Always looks lost on the field if he isn't scoring. Mané left at the right time. The only way is down from here. The squad has been badly mismanaged and we're simply not that good anymore.Also, Salah has ghosted in another big game as per usual. Always looks lost on the field if he isn't scoring.

Al Foran @ImpressionistAL Mane showed up for them when it counted, Salah is a passenger. Mane showed up for them when it counted, Salah is a passenger.

Jimmy Hell @JimmyHelI For all the people and pundits saying "they miss Mane", Luis Diaz is playing where he played and he's the only one doing just fine.



I'll tell you what we miss more than Mane. Mo Salah. We miss him doing anything. And a midfield. Oh, and having any money. For all the people and pundits saying "they miss Mane", Luis Diaz is playing where he played and he's the only one doing just fine. I'll tell you what we miss more than Mane. Mo Salah. We miss him doing anything. And a midfield. Oh, and having any money.

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Liverpool haven’t been the same ever since Salah went live on TV and said he wanted Real Madrid in the final so he can have revenge. Liverpool haven’t been the same ever since Salah went live on TV and said he wanted Real Madrid in the final so he can have revenge.

Sumeet @flameosumeet Hazard has more UCL G/A in 45 minutes than Salah in his last 6 games... Hazard has more UCL G/A in 45 minutes than Salah in his last 6 games...

Dr Yash  @YashRMFC Mane leaving Liverpool really exposed Salah Mane leaving Liverpool really exposed Salah

Governor 🕊️▪️ @ImAboagye 🏾 The last AFCON made me realise that Salah was just an average player. Without Mane he was nothing at Liverpool. Mane was the underdog and the backbone of Liverpool. Factos. The last AFCON made me realise that Salah was just an average player. Without Mane he was nothing at Liverpool. Mane was the underdog and the backbone of Liverpool. Factos.👍🏾

What is happening to Liverpool's main man Salah?

The Egyptian's lack of form is worrying

It has been a nightmare start to the season for both the Reds and Salah, with both hugely underperforming.

The Egyptian played a huge amount of football last season and Klopp alluded to this when the forward put pen-to-paper on a new deal at Anfield (via Guardian):

“Mo had one of the most intense seasons ever, with the Africa Cup of Nations and all of our games. Everyone talks about us playing 63 games but we had some players who played a tournament in between as well, which is absolutely ridiculous."

However, the Liverpool frontman did get his pre-season holiday break to revitalize and build on another impressive goalscoring campaign.

Salah bagged 31 goals and 16 assists in 51 appearances last season.

It may be a little hasty to start to doubt the former Chelsea winger. However, his performances certainly leave much to be admired.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett