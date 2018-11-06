Gianluigi Buffon names his UCL favourites; gives his verdict on Messi-Ronaldo debate

Barcelona v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey

What's the story?

Former Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has picked his favourites to win the UEFA Champions League and has also given his verdict on who is the greatest in the world between Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo left Real Madrid to make a surprising £105 million move to Juventus in the summer while Messi remained with Catalan giants Barcelona.

The talismanic duo have been the subject of several debates, one, in particular, drawing the most attention: who among the two is the greatest of all time?

Both the players have enjoyed immense success with their respective sides and also shared the prestigious Ballon d’Or between them since 2007. The two aces have won the accolade a record five times each.

Ronaldo’s move to Turin has certainly put the Old Lady on the map as one of the few teams capable of winning the UEFA Champions League.

The heart of the matter

Veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon has now given his verdict on the favourites to win Europe's top title and who the greatest player of all time is.

Speaking about the UCL favourites, Buffon said, "Champions League favourites? You have to say Barcelona because they have the best player in the world."

"Then Juventus who signed the other player who is considered the best."

When asked about his future, the Italian said, "My Future? I want to play until I am competitive."

"I was lucky to receive offers from many big clubs and I want to continue. I have time to give up."

Buffon also spoke about current club Paris Saint-Germain's UCL campaign so far saying, "I watched the first three games of PSG on TV from the dressing room, not from the stadium."

"I suffer too much. The Napoli game will be tough, Ancelotti has improved Napoli, they have certainties that they didn't know they had," he said.

"After the Real Madrid game [last season] I was very angry."

"I didn't know what to say, the young Buffon emerged."

What's next?

Buffon's PSG is set to go head-to-head with Serie A side Napoli in a Champions League group clash on Wednesday.