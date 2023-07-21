Gianluigi Donnarumma becomes 9th PSG player since 2018 to be victim of theft as list including Di Maria, Dani Alves and Thiago Silva emerges

After Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Gianluigi Donnarumma endured a shocking robbery at his house in Paris last night, a list of players from the Parisian club who have suffered the same fate in recent times has emerged.

Four men entered the goalkeeper's house in Paris' eighth district last night and tied him and his partner up before robbing a total €500,000 worth of items from his house.

The player was reportedly slightly injured and was taken to the hospital along with his partner, who was reported to be unharmed, to receive some treatment.

He is not the first player from the Parisian club whose house has been robbed in recent times. Apart from the Italian, the likes of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Thiago Silva, Daniel Alves, Mauro Icardi, Sergio Rico, Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria, and Presnel Kimpembe have also suffered the same fate.

L'ÉQUIPE @lequipe pic.twitter.com/1GgdzyxJdB Le cambriolage survenu chez Gianluigi Donnarumma, dans la nuit de jeudi à vendredi, est le dernier d'une série de vols ciblant les joueurs du PSG depuis 2018.. Plusieurs Parisiens ont déjà subi des faits similaires ow.ly/YA5150Pi8Kx

A source told ESPN regarding the latest incident at the PSG goalkeeper's house this:

"A police investigation has been opened for armed robbery in an organised gang and aggravated violence following the incidents that happened overnight at Mr. Donnarumma's flat."

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Italian shot-stopper will travel to Japan for PSG's pre-season tour despite the unfortunate incident at his Paris home.

The Parisians are set to conduct a camp in Japan and will play against teams like Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and last season's UEFA Champions League runners-up Inter Milan.

Romano tweeted:

"Understand Gianluigi Donnarumma will travel to Japan with PSG tomorrow, as planned."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Donnarumma and his wife were the victims of a violent burglary, during which they were both tied up.



They managed to take refuge in a hotel located not far from their home around 3:20am. Understand Gianluigi Donnarumma will travel to Japan with PSG tomorrow, as planned.Donnarumma and his wife were the victims of a violent burglary, during which they were both tied up.They managed to take refuge in a hotel located not far from their home around 3:20am. pic.twitter.com/IBwBo8tjUC

The goalkeeper joined the Parisian club back in 2021 and has since made 75 appearances for the team, keeping 23 clean sheets. He is also a winner of the Lev Yashin trophy 2021 as he was crowned the best goalkeeper in the world after displaying stellar performances in helping Italy win the 2020 UEFA Euro.

The 24-year-old is the Ligue 1 side's first choice goalkeeper and made 48 appearances across competitions last season, keeping 14 clean sheets.