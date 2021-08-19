Gil Vicente vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Gil Vicente welcome Benfica to Estadio Cidade de Barcelos for the matchday three fixture in the Primeira Liga.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Portimonense last week. Samuel Lino scored the match-winner in the 59th minute.

Benfica picked up a narrow 2-1 home victory over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League playoff on Wednesday. Julian Weigl and Rafa Silva put the Lisbon side ahead at halftime before Cody Gakpo halved the deficit for the visitors.

Benfica will return to domestic action where they will be looking to usurp their hosts in the table. Gil Vicente currently sit in second spot, having picked up maximum points from two matches. Benfica are two places below them also on six points.

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 29 previous occasions and Benfica unsurprisingly have a much better head-to-head record.

The Eagles have 22 wins to their name, while four previous matches ended in a share of the spoils. Gil Vicente were victorious on just three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in April when goals from Antoine Leautey and Lourency gave Gil Vicente a shock 2-1 victory away from home.

Benfica have won all five of their competitive fixtures this term. Gil Vicente started the season with a loss to Ferreira in the Portuguese League Cup but have rebounded with consecutive victories in the league.

Gil Vicente form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Team News

Gil Vicente

The home side have Joao Afonso and Antoine Leautey ruled out with injuries. There are no suspension worries for Gil Viente.

Injuries: Joao Afonso, Antoine Leautey

Suspension: None

Benfica

Four players have been sidelined through fitness issues. Darwin Nunez (knee), Haris Seferovic (muscle), Ferro (muscle) and Jan Vertonghen (thigh) have all been ruled out through injuries.

Diogo Goncalves should be back in action having served out his suspension for the red card he received against Moireirense.

Injuries: Darwin Nunez, Jan Vertonghen, Haris Seferovic, Ferro

Suspension: None

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Predicted XI

Gil Vicente Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stanislav Kritsyuk (GK); Taiocha, Ruben Fernandes, Lucas Cunha, Ze Carlos; Pedrinho, Carvalho, Kanya Fujimoto; Samuel Lino, Fran Navarro, Bilel Aoucheria

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos (GK); Nicolas Otamendi, Morato, Lucas Verissimo; Gil Dias, Soualiho Meite, Pizzi, Gilberto; Roman Yaremchuk, Everton, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Prediction

Gil Vicente's strong start to the season means they will fancy their chances of getting something in this game. However, Benfica have simply looked unstoppable and should have too much firepower for their hosts.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for the visitors, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 1-3 Benfica

