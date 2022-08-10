Gil Vicente vs FC Riga prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022–23

Gil Vicente and FC Riga lock horns at the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifying third-round clash on Thursday.

The Latvian outfit head into the game on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Gil Vicente kicked off their 2022-23 Primeira Liga campaign on a high as they claimed a 1-0 win over Pacos de Ferreira on Monday.

They will look to build on that result as they turn their attention to the Conference League qualifiers, where they played out a 1-1 draw with Riga in the first leg of their third-round clash.

Gil Vicente head into Thursday on a run of just one defeat on home turf this year, claiming six wins and five draws from 12 games.

Riga, meanwhile, maintained their fine run of results in the Latvian top flight as they picked up a 3-2 win over FC Metta last time out.

They are currently unbeaten in seven straight outings, claiming an impressive six wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss against Valmiera FC on July 10.

Riga have also won all but one of their last seven away games across all competitions, with a goalless draw against Liepaja on July 1 being the only exception.

Gil Vicente vs FC Riga Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between Gil Vicente and Riga. Their first encounter came in last week’s reverse fixture, when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

Gil Vicente Form Guide: W-D-D-W-L

FC Riga Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Gil Vicente vs FC Riga Team News

Gil Vicente

The Portuguese side will be without Stanislav Kritsyuk and Murilo de Souza, who are currently recuperating from knee and ACL injuries respectively.

Injured: Stanislav Kritsyuk, Murilo de Souza

Suspended: None

FC Riga

Baba Musah is currently nursing a muscle problem and is out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Baba Musah

Suspended: None

Gil Vicente vs FC Riga Predicted XI

Gil Vicente Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrew; Danilo Veiga, Lucas Cunha, Rúben Fernandes, Henrique Gomes; Vítor Carvalho, Kanya Fujimoto, Pedro Tiba; Juan Manuel Boselli, Fran Navarro, Mizuki Arai

FC Riga Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Nils Purins; Raivis Jurkovskis, Gustavo Dulanto, Douglas Bergqvist, Ngonda Muzinga; Hrvoje Babec; Marcelo Torres, Douglas Aurélio, Yuri Vakulko, Mikael Soisalo; Gabriel Penha

Gil Vicente vs FC Riga Prediction

Gil Vicente and Riga head into the game in fine form and we can expect a thrilling contest between the sides. While the Latvian side will look to put up a brave fight, we are backing the Gilistas to make use of their home advantage and claim a second-leg victory.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 2-1 FC Riga

