Gil Vicente vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Gil Vicente host Porto at the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos in Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Saturday.

The reigning champions played a goalless draw against Sporting last week and have just one win from their last five league fixtures. They were eliminated from the Taca de Portugal by Braga in the semi-final fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts are just one point above the relegation zone and lost 1-0 at Tondela in their last outing.

Gil Vicente vs Porto Head-to-Head

Gil Vicente and Porto have faced each other 43 times across all competitions since 1990. Porto have been the clear favorites in this fixture, having recorded 34 wins over their northern rivals.

The Gilistas have just five wins to their name and four games have ended in draws. They have already met twice this season; once in the league in October and once in the Taca de Portugal in January.

Porto recorded 1-0 and 2-0 wins respectively in those fixtures.

Advertisement

Gil Vicente form guide in the Primeria Liga: L-W-L-L-W

Porto form guide across all competitions: L-D-W-W-D

Gil Vicente vs Porto Team News

Gil Vicente

The hosts will be without the services of striker Miullen for the game on account of a muscle injury.

Fortunately, Ricardo Soares could welcome back Alaa Abbas, Leandrinho and Boubacar Hanne into the squad. Those three players have made good progress regarding their respective injuries.

Captain Rúben Fernandes was sent off in the second minute against Tondela and remains suspended for the game.

Injury: Miullen

Doubtful: Alaa Abbas, Leandrinho, Boubacar Hanne

Suspensions: Rúben Fernandes

Porto

For the Dragões, Mouhamed Mbaye and Ivan Marcano are ruled out with ACL and spine injuries respectively.

There are no new injury concerns for manager Sérgio Conceição and no players are suspended at the moment.

Injuries: Mouhamed Mbaye, Ivan Marcano

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Gil Vicente vs Porto Predicted XI

Advertisement

Gil Vicente Predicted XI (4-3-3): Denis; João Afonso, Rodrigao, Henrique Gomes, Paulinho; Talocha, Claude Goncalves, Lucas Mineiro; Yves Baraye, Samuel Lino, Lourency Rodrigues

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Wilson Manafá; Sergio Oliveira, Fábio Vieira, Mateus Uribe, Otávio; Moussa Marega, Mehdi Taremi

Gil Vicente vs Porto Prediction

Porto are the top-scoring side in the league with 45 goals while Gil Vicente are the second-lowest scoring team with 16 goals in 21 games.

The hosts have lost 50% of their home games so far but four of their six clean sheets this term have come at Saturday's venue.

Given Porto's great record in the fixture and fine goalscoring form, they are the favorites to take home the three points from the game.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 1-2 Porto