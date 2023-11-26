Girona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Girona lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the Estadio Montilivi on Monday.

Girona vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Girona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The Catalan outfit edged Rayo Vallecano to a narrow 2-1 victory before the international break and will be confident ahead of this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Leones edged Celta Vigo to a narrow 4-3 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Girona vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao and Girona are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three matches apiece out of the six matches played between the two teams.

After losing three of their first four matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, Girona have won each of their last two such games in the competition.

Girona have won two of their last three matches at home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin at home in November last year.

Girona have lost only three of their last 12 matches played out on a Monday in La Liga but did lose one of these games against Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

Girona have won 11 of their last 12 matches in La Liga, with their only defeat during this period coming at the hands of Real Madrid in September this year.

Girona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been fairly inconsistent this season. Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain are seasoned La Liga campaigners and will need to bring their experience to the fore this week.

Girona are in the midst of a purple patch at the moment and will need to make the most of their impeccable form. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Monday.

Prediction: Girona 2-2 Athletic Bilbao

Girona vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gorka Guruzeta to score - Yes