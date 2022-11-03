Girona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Girona lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the Estadio Montilivi on Friday.

Girona vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Girona are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The Catalan outfit held Real Madrid to an impressive 1-1 draw last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after an impressive start to their campaign. The Basque giants edged Villarreal to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Girona vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive record against Girona and have won three of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's one victory.

Girona secured their only victory against Athletic Bilbao in their first home game against the Basque outfit - a 2-0 victory in February 2018.

Athletic Bilbao have secured one victory and one defeat on their two visits to Girona in La Liga - they won their game in 2019 but suffered defeat in 2018.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last seven away games in La Liga played on Fridays, while Girona have lost two of their last three such matches.

Girona have lost their last three home games in La Liga and have conceded in each of their last seven such matches in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have won five La Liga matches away from home in 2022 - their best record in this regard since 2017.

Girona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal and have grown in stature under Ernesto Valverde. Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain have stepped up this season and will need to be at their best on Friday.

Girona have struggled this season and face an uphill battle to survive in the top flight. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Girona 1-3 Athletic Bilbao

Girona vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

