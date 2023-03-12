Girona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th March 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Girona take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Montilivi on Monday.

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have managed to improve after a fairly inconsistent start to their campaign. Los Colchoneros thrashed Sevilla by a stunning 6-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Girona, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table and have punched above their weight so far this season. The Catalan outfit suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Getafe last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a fairly mediocre record against Girona and have won only two out of the seven matches played between the two teams, with the other five games ending in draws.

Girona have played seven matches without a single victory against Atletico Madrid in all competitions - their highest such tally against a single opponent.

Atletico Madrid have avoided defeat in their three away games against Girona in all competitions but are yet to secure a victory at the Stadio Montilivi.

Girona have won three of their last five games in La Liga but have conceded at least two goals in their last four matches in the competition.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last eight matches in La Liga, with their previous defeat coming by a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in January.

Atletico Madrid have lost only one of their last six La Liga away games played on a Monday under Diego Simeone.

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have shown steady improvement over the past two months and hit their peak against Sevilla last week. The likes of Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann were at their exhilarating best against the Andalusians and will look to replicate their heroics this week.

Girona can pack a punch on their day but have not stepped up against Atletico Madrid in the past. Atletico Madrid are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Girona 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Memphis Depay to score - Yes

