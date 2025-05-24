Girona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Girona lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Montilivi on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. Los Colchoneros thrashed Real Betis by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Girona, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact this season. The Catalan outfit slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Ad

Trending

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an excellent recent record against Girona and have won five out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's paltry one victory.

After playing out draws in their first three matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Girona have lost five of their last six such games in the competition and have conceded at least one goal in all their nine games.

Atletico Madrid have lost only one of their last 11 matches against Girona in all competitions, with their only such defeat coming by a 4-3 margin in January last year.

Atletico Madrid have found the back of the net in each of their nine matches against Girona in La Liga - their longest such perfect record against a single opponent in the competition.

Ad

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have grown in stature under Diego Simeone and have successfully managed a challenging transition this season. Julian Alvarez scored a brace against Real Betis last week and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Girona can pack a punch on their day but have a poor historical record in this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Ad

Prediction: Girona 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More