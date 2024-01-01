Girona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid lock horns with an impressive Girona side in a crucial fixture at the Estadio Montilivi on Wednesday.

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Girona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Real Betis last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Colchoneros edged Sevilla to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Girona and have won three out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, with the other five matches ending in draws.

Girona are winless in their last six matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and have lost each of their last three such games in the competition.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last four matches away from home against Girona in all competitions and have scored exactly one goal in each of their last three such games.

Girona have won three of their last four matches against teams from Madrid in La Liga - only one victory fewer than they had achieved in the 15 such games preceding this run.

Atletico Madrid have lost each of their last three matches away from home in La Liga.

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to build a consistent run of results in the coming months. Antoine Griezmann has stepped up to the plate for his side this season and will look to be at his best this week.

Girona have been an exceptional force in La Liga but have suffered from the occasional stutter in recent weeks. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Girona 2-2 Atletico Madrid

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes