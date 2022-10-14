Girona vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022

Girona and Cadiz will go head-to-head at the Estadi Montilivi in round nine of the Spanish La Liga on Saturday (October 15).

The hosts are on a run of three defeats and will look to end their dry spell.

Girona failed to arrest their slump in form last Saturday, as they were condemned to a 2-1 loss by Atletico Madrid. They have now lost their last three outings, stretching back to a 2-1 home victory over Real Valladolid on September 9.

The hosts have picked up two wins, one draw and five losses in their eight games, collecting seven points to sit 14th in the standings.

Meanwhile, Cadiz turned in a resilient team performance, as they fought back from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw with Espanyol last time out. They are unbeaten in three games on the trot, claiming five points from the last nine available.

After a sloppy start to the season, Cadiz are 19th in the standings after picking up five points from a possible 24.

Girona vs Cadiz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in this fixture, with Girona and Cadiz claiming three wins apiece from their last seven meetings.

The spoils have been shared once in this period, which came in an uneventful goalless draw in October 2016.

Girona are on a three-game losing streak, conceding nine goals and scoring five since a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid on September 9.

Cadiz are unbeaten in their last three outings, claiming two draws and one win, scoring three goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Girona vs Cadiz Prediction

Girona and Cadiz have endured a slow start to the season and find themselves in the bottom half of the standings. Cadiz have put together a solid run in recent weeks. They should take positives from their draw with Espanyol and claim a slender win.

Prediction: Girona 1-2 Cadiz

Girona vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cadiz

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Girona’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Game to have more than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

