Girona vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Girona lock horns with an impressive Celta Vigo side in an important encounter at the Estadio Montilivi on Friday.

Girona vs Celta Vigo Preview

Girona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Catalan outfit thrashed Almeria by a comfortable 5-2 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The Galicians slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Girona vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a good recent record against Girona and have won seven out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's four victories.

Girona are unbeaten in three of their four matches at home in La Liga this season, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 3-0 scoreline at the hands of Real Madrid in September this year.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last six matches in La Liga, with their previous victory in the competition coming by a 3-2 scoreline against Almeria in September this year.

Celta Vigo have picked up only six points from their first 10 games in La Liga - their lowest tally at this stage of the season since the turn of the century.

Girona vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Girona have an excellent track record this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch in the coming weeks. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this week.

Celta Vigo have a good squad at their disposal but have not been at their best so far this season. Girona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Girona 3-1 Celta Vigo

Girona vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristhian Stuani to score - Yes