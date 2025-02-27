Girona vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Girona entertain Celta Vigo at the Estadi Montilivi in a mid-table La Liga clash on Saturday. The two teams are separated by one point in the standings, with Celta in 10th, three above Girona.

The hosts have lost their last three league games, losing 2-0 at Real Madrid last week, failing to score for the second time in three games. Celta, meanwhile, unbeaten in their last three games, winning two.

Celta beat Osasuna 1-0 at home in their previous league outing. Iago Aspas made an instant impact, scoring the winner from the spot in the 69th minute, four minutes after coming off the bench.

Girona vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 20 times across competitions, with Celta leading 8-7.

Girona are unbeaten in four league meetings against Celta and secured a league double last season. They drew 1-1 away in the reverse fixture in September.

Their last five meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Girona have lost seven of their last eight games across competitions, conceding 15 goals.

Celta are winless in five away games, losing three.

Celta have one win on their travels in La Liga this season. Eight of their 11 losses have come away from home.

Girona have won three of their last 10 league games, losing seven.

Girona vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Girona have lost their last three league games, conceding seven goals while scoring once. They have won three of their last four home meetings against Celta.

Arthur Melo is in contention to make his first start since arriving on loan. He delivered a good performance against Real Madrid last week. Cristhian Stuani was an unused substitute and is likely to be benched again.

Celta, meanwhile are unbeaten in three games. They have scored in their four La Liga away games in 2025. They have failed to score in two of their last three games in the fixture.

Hugo Alvarez has trained separately from the group and is the only absentee for the visitors. Iago Aspas scored for the second consecutive match as a second-half substitute and could start.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Celta

Girona vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

