Girona vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23

Celta Vigo are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this week as they lock horns with Girona on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Girona are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have made a fairly impressive start to their season. The Catalan outfit eased past Getafe by a 3-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this year. The Galicians suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Real Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Girona vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo have a good record against Girona and have won six out of the 13 matches that have been played between the two teams. Celta Vigo have managed four victories against Girona and can trouble their opponents on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Celta Vigo. Girona have improved over the years and will look to prove a point this week.

Girona form guide in La Liga: W-L

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: L-D

Girona vs Celta Vigo Team News

Girona need to win this game

Girona

Ibrahima Kebe and Borja Garcia are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Ivan Martin is carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Ibrahima Kebe, Borja Garcia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo have a point to prove

Celta Vigo

Damian Suarez is Celta Vigo's only injury concern at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Luis Milla is also struggling with his fitness and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Damian Suarez

Doubtful: Luis Milla

Suspended: None

Girona vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Girona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Carlos; Santiago Bueno, David Lopez, Juanpe; Yan Couto, Yangel Herrera, Aleix Garcia, Rodrigo Riquelme, Miguel Gutierrez; Cristhian Stuani, Valentin Castellanos

Celta Vigo Prerdicted XI (4-4-2) Agustin Marchesin; Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Unai Nunez, Javi Galan; Franco Cervi, Renato Tapia, Fran Beltran, Oscar Rodriguez; Iago Aspas, Goncalo Paciencia

Girona vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Girona have exceeded expectations so far this season and will be intent on keeping their place in the top flight. Castellanos and Stuani found the back of the net last week and will look to make their mark yet again this week.

Celta Vigo can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent over the past year. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Celta Vigo

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi