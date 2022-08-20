Girona vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd August 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Getafe lock horns with a newly-promoted Girona outfit in an important clash at the Estadio Montilivi on Monday.

Girona vs Getafe Preview

Girona are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not made a good start to their campaign in the top flight. The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Valencia in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Getafe, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and will need to work hard to stay away from the relegation zone this season. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a 3-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid last week and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Girona vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Girona and Getafe are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of a total of 10 matches played between the two teams.

Girona have won only one of their last four matches against Getafe in La Liga, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin in 2017.

Getafe have failed to secure victory in their last four visits to Girona in last competitions, with the previous such game taking place in 2018 and ending in a 1-1 draw.

Girona have lost 10 of their last 11 games in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in their 29 top-flight matches preceding this run.

Getafe are winless in their last six matches in La Liga and have conceded three goals in each of their last two games in the competition.

Girona are winless in their last three games played on a Monday and have failed to find the back of the net in all these matches.

Girona vs Getafe Prediction

Girona have done well to secure promotion this year but face a steep challenge in the coming months. The Catalan outfit has made improvements to its squad and will be intent on remaining in the top flight.

Getafe can pack a punch on their day but will also need to improve on their start to their La Liga campaign. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Getafe

Girona vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Valentin Castellanos to score - Yes

