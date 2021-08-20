Girona vs Las Palmas prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Girona continue their bid to return to La Liga with a tough fixture against Las Palmas at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi on Sunday. Despite only being game week two of the 2021-22 Segunda Division, both sides will be keen on three points as they aim to keep their promotion bids on track.

Girona are second in the table after an opening day win over SD Amorebieta, with the hosts triumphing by a 2-0 scoreline.

Cristhian Stuani kept up his incredible scoring record, making Amorebieta the 53rd of 57 opponents he has scored against. Manchester City loanee Nahuel Bustos made it 2-0 in the 86th minute to round off a comfortable victory.

‼️ El Girona FC incorpora l’extrem Álex Baena



📌 L’atacant, de 20 anys, prové del Villarreal, compta amb experiència a Primera i arriba cedit fins a final de temporada.



👉 https://t.co/HDZMd4hVCr#BenvingutÁlex #GironaFC pic.twitter.com/RS6z3o3X4n — Girona FC (@GironaFC) August 19, 2021

Las Palmas, meanwhile, are tenth in the table following an opening day draw against Real Valladolid at home.

Marcos de Sousa opened the scoring for the visitors early in the second half, but Jese swiftly responded for the hosts with a well-taken goal in the 64th minute. A late red card for left-back Benito soured proceedings as the Canary Islanders were pushing for the win only for the game to end with a 1-1 scoreline.

Girona vs Las Palmas Head-To-Head

Of the last ten meetings between the two teams, both Girona and Las Palmas have won four games each. However, Girona have yet to lose in their last six meetings against the Canary Islanders, with Las Palmas' last win coming in the 2014-15 Segunda Division.

The pair shared a 1-1 draw the previous time they met at the Montilivi last season, after which Girona defeated Las Palmas 2-1 away in March earlier this year.

Girona Form Guide in all competitions: W-L-L-L-W

Las Palmas Form Guide in all competitions: D-W-W-W-W

Girona vs Las Palmas Team News

Girona

Manager Michel has welcomed winger Alex Baena from Villarreal on loan to the club, with the player having top-flight and European experience to count upon. However, he may not feature immediately, with Dario Sarmiento and Nahuel Lautaro Bustos likely to support Cristhian Stuani in attack.

Centre-back Santi Bueno remains unavailable, with Michel likely to stick to much of the same lineup that defeated Amorebieta.

Injured: Santi Bueno

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Las Palmas

Pepe Mel has a fully fit squad to choose from - however, Benito Ramirez is suspended having picked up a direct red card against Valladolid and ought to be replaced by Ale Diez. Jese Rodriguez may be rewarded with a start up front after his goalscoring heroics in the previous game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Benito Ramirez

Girona vs Las Palmas Predicted XI

Girona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Juan Carlos (GK); Arnau Martinez, Juanpe, Bernardo Espinosa, Jairo Izquierdo; Ramon Terrats, Gerard Gumbau, Aleix Garcia; Dario Sarmiento, Cristhian Stuani, Nahuel Bustos

Las Palmas predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Raul Fernandez (GK) ; Alvaro Lemos, Erick Ferigra, Raul Navas, Ale Diez; Pejino, Maikel Mesa, Sergio Ruiz, Adalberto Penaranda; Kirian Rodriguez; Jese Rodriguez

Girona vs Las Palmas Prediction

Girona face a much tougher test in Las Palmas in their second game of the season, although they have the advantage when it comes to recent results against each other.

With Dario Sarmiento and Nahuel Bustos in great form, Cristhian Stuani is in the perfect position to give Las Palmas a fair bit of trouble.

We expect Girona to come out on top in a closely fought game.

Prediction: Girona 2-1 Las Palmas

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Shardul Sant