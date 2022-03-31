Girona vs Malaga prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2 2021-22

Girona will host Malaga at the Estadi Montilivi on Friday night in the 34th matchday of the Segunda Division.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of form at the moment as they look to secure a playoff spot. They beat second-placed Almeria 1-0 in their last game, with Borja Garcia scoring the sole goal of the match with his first league strike of the season.

Girona now sit fourth in the Segunda Division standings with 55 points from 33 games. They will now be looking to continue their strong run on Friday as they chase a return to the Spanish top-flight.

Malaga, on the other hand, have struggled for results of late. They were beaten 2-0 by Huesca last time out and did not offer enough offensively to alter the result.

The visitors sit 18th in the league table with 37 points from 33 games. They are just six points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Friday.

Girona vs Malaga Head-to-Head

There have been just seven meetings between Girona and Malaga. Both teams have won three games apiece while the other game ended in a draw.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. Malaga won the game 2-0 via a brace from Paulino De la Fuente.

Girona Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Malaga Form Guide: L-L-D-W-D

Girona vs Malaga Team News

Girona

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of absentees ahead of Friday's game. Manchester City loanee Dario Sarmiento remains out with an injury while Aleix Garcia, Ramon Terrats, Santi Bueno and Borja Garcia have all been suspended from the game.

Injured: Dario Sarmiento

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Aleix Garcia, Ramon Terrats, Santi Bueno, Borja Garcia

Malaga

Jairo Sampero came off injured against Huesca last time out and is expected to miss Friday's game as a result. The winger is set to join Genaro Rodriguez on the injury list for the visitors.

Injured: Genaro Rodriguez

Doubtful: Jairo Sampero

Suspended: None

Girona vs Malaga Predicted XI

Girona Predicted XI (5-3-2): Juan Carlos; Arnau Martinez, Juanpe, David Junca, Bernardo Espinosa, Jairo Izquierdo; Ivan Martín, Pol Lozano, Victor Sanchez; Samu Saiz, Nahuel Bustos

Malaga Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Barrio; Andres Caro, Alberto Escassi, David Lomban, Brian Cufre; Hicham Boussefiane, Aleix Febas, Jozabed Sanchez, Alvaro Vadillo; Paulino De la Fuente, Roberto Fernandez

Girona vs Malaga Prediction

Girona are currently on a four-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last eight games in the league. They have one of the best home records in the league and will be hoping to maximize their home advantage on Friday.

Malaga are on a three-game winless and goalless run and have won just one of their last 11 games in the league. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Girona 2-0 Malaga

Edited by Peter P