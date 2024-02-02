Girona vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Girona will welcome Real Sociedad to the Estadi Montilivi in La Liga action on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 14 league outings and made it two wins on the spin last week, with a 1-0 away triumph over Celta Vigo. Portu scored the only goal of the match, with Miguel Gutiérrez picking up the assist. It was a good result for them after suffering a bitter 3-2 loss to Mallorca in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals in midweek.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions. After recording three wins on the trot, including a 2-1 win in their midweek Copa del Rey clash, they were held to a goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano in La Liga last week.

The hosts have dropped to second place in the league table after Real Madrid recorded a 2-0 win over Getafe on Thursday. They'll need a win to retake the pole position in the standings. Meanwhile, Sociedad must avoid dropping points to retain sixth place in the league table.

Girona vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 15 times in all competitions thus far, with their first meeting dating back to 1942. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with a 6-2 lead in wins and as many as seven games ending in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last seven league meetings against the visitors and the two teams played a 1-1 draw when they met in the campaign opener earlier this season.

Girona's two wins against Real Sociedad have both come at home in the Segunda Division.

The visitors have lost just one of their last 17 games across all competitions while keeping 10 clean sheets.

The hosts have suffered just one loss in their last 19 games across all competitions, recording 15 wins.

Girona vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Blanquivermells bounced back well from their Copa del Rey loss and managed to eke out a narrow 1-0 win over Celta Vigo last week. They managed to keep a clean sheet after three games and will look to build on their defensive form here.

They have registered five consecutive wins at home, scoring 17 goals while letting in six, and are strong favorites. They are winless in seven La Liga meetings against the visitors, though five games have ended in draws.

Txuri-Urdin are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets. They have won four of their last five away games while also keeping three clean sheets.

Arsen Zakharyan became the latest name on the injury list for head coach Imanol Alguacil after he sustained an ankle injury in the goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Real Sociedad

Girona vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Mikel Oyarzabal to score or assist any time - Yes

