Girona vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Girona will host Sevilla at the Estádio Montillivi on Saturday in the third round of the 2025-26 LaLiga campaign. Both sides will be desperate to get their first points of the season after falling to defeat in their previous two league outings.

Ad

Girona went down to 10 men and were defeated 3-1 by Rayo Vallecano in the opening weekend before suffering a humiliating 5-0 loss to Villarreal last time out. The hosts, who currently sit in bottom place on the league table only narrowly avoided relegation last season, and will be hoping to have a much better campaign. But they will need to turn things around soon if they are to move higher up the league table.

Ad

Trending

Sevilla have also lost both their opening league games, falling to a 3-2 defeat against Athletic Club, which was followed by a 2-1 loss against Getafe last time out. The visitors finished last season level on points with Saturday's hosts, just one point outside of the drop zone, but have made a number of new signings and will be hoping for a much better performance this term.

Girona vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 11 previous occasions going into this weekend’s fixture. Girona have won six of those games while Sevilla have won the remaining five.

The hosts have won four of the last five meetings between the sides, scoring a remarkable 12 goals across those games.

The visitors have only scored four goals across the last five editions of this fixture.

Girona had the third-worst defensive record in the Spanish top-flight last season, conceding 60 goals across 38 games.

No team in the La Liga has conceded more goals after the first two games of this season than Girona (8).

Ad

Girona vs Sevilla Prediction

The teams are very closely matched going into the weekend and this game will likely be decided by individual brilliance. Blanquivermells will hope to receive a boost from their home advantage but will need to be at their best to get a win.

Los Nervionenses will hope their slightly better quality in attacking depth will make the difference as they make the trip to Girona this weekend. However, Sevilla will need something special to come away with more than a point.

Ad

Prediction: Girona 2-2 Sevilla

Girona vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of the visitors' last eight games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More