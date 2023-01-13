Girona vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023

Girona will host Sevilla at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in La Liga on Saturday (January 14).

With the Spanish top flight entering its 17th matchday, both teams sit a long way from the top and may be out of contention for the title. The hosts have won only four games so far, which puts them in 12th place on 18 points. Girona, though, have been impressive following their promotion from Segunda Division.

Blanquivermells won 1-0 in their last meeting with Sevilla in 2019. Manager Míchel says that he's hoping to make the top ten. They're just four points short of the mark and could get very close to that if they win at home on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, had a better campaign last season and were serious contenders for the title at some point before eventually finishing fourth. Although it's early days, Sevilla don't seem to be in the right direction. They sit in 17th spot, just above the drop zone, with 15 points garnered from three wins and six draws.

Los Nervionenses will look to turn around their season at Girona, where they have prevailed before. They will hope to extend their impressive away streak against the hosts to avoid slipping behind 18th-placed Cadiz, who're also on 15 points.

Girona vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four previous meetings, Sevilla lead 3-1.

Girona have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five games at home.

The hosts have scored 24 goals in La Liga this season, more than eight top-ten teams.

Sevilla have won four times and drawn once in their last five away games.

Girona have not won in their last five games, drawing thrice and losing twice, while Sevilla have won four times and drawn once in that period.

Form Guide: Girona – D-D-L-L-D; Sevilla – W-W-D-W-W.

Girona vs Sevilla Prediction

Attacking threats Stuani and Castellanos, who have netted four times apiece for the hosts, will look forward to another productive outing, but Ibrahima Kebe is out with a knee problem.

Sevilla manager Sampaoli will be counting on some of his assets such as goalkeeper Bono, Oliver Torres, Rafa Mir and Lamela, who have scored thrice apiece. However, he will miss five key players due to injury.

Nevertheless, the visitors should take the win due to their fine away form and determination to avoid the drop.

Prediction: Girona 1-2 Sevilla

Girona vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sevilla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Girona to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes