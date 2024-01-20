Girona vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

League leaders Girona will welcome Sevilla to the Estadi Montilivi in La Liga on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 16 games across all competitions. After being held to a goalless draw by Almeria in La Liga last week, they returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Wednesday.

Cristhian Stuani bagged a four-minute brace and Daley Blind added a goal in the 26th minute. Randy Nteka bagged a consolation goal for Vallecano in the 36th minute. Girona will now meet Mallorca in the quarter-finals next week.

The visitors have two wins and two losses in four games in 2024 thus far. They lost to Alaves in La Liga last week and returned to winning ways in the Copa del Rey, defeating Getafe 3-1. Sergio Ramos opened the scoring in the eighth minute while Isaac Romero Bernal bagged a second-half brace.

Girona vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns just seven times thus far, with all meetings coming in La Liga. These games have produced conclusive results with the hosts having a 4-3 lead in wins.

Five of the seven meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Girona secured a league double over the visitors last season with a 4-1 win on aggregate and continued that form with a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in August.

Sevilla have just one win in their La Liga away games this season. Five of their 10 defeats have come in their travels.

The hosts have the best attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring 46 goals, with 25 of them coming at home.

Interestingly, after failing to score in their first three meetings against the visitors, the hosts have scored two goals apiece in the last three games in this fixture.

Girona vs Sevilla Prediction

Blanquivermells have suffered just one loss across all competitions this season and are currently on a 16-game unbeaten run. At home, they have won nine of their 11 games, scoring at least thrice in six games in that period, and are expected to enjoy another prolific outing.

Juanpe and Arnau Martínez were subbed off in the Copa del Rey and face late fitness tests. David López and Aleix García will serve suspensions in this match. Eric García is also out with an injury and is unlikely to start in this match.

Palanganas have been in poor form in the league recently, losing six of their last seven league games, failing to score four times in that period. They have won three of their last four away games in all competitions, scoring eight goals while conceding thrice.

Head coach Quique Sánchez Flores has a lengthy absentee list for the trip to Catalonia as Marcos Acuña, Kike Salas, Nemanja Gudelj and Dodi Lukebakio are out injured. Jesus Navas also did not feature in the recent training session. Striker Youssef En-Nesyri is on international duty while Boubakary Soumaré is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

While both teams have notable absentees for the match, considering their recent form and Girona's record in recent meetings against the visitors, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Girona 3-1 Sevilla

Girona vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Artem Dovbyk to score or assist any time - Yes