Girona vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia take on an impressive Girona side in an important encounter at the Estadio Montilivi on Saturday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Girona vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. Los Che edged Real Valladolid to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Girona, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been inconsistent so far this season. The Catalan outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Espanyol last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Girona vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a slight edge over Girona as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won five out of the nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's four victories.

After a run of three defeats on the trot in La Liga in 2024, Valencia have lost only three of their last 10 matches in the competition but have played out draws in five of these games.

Girona are winless in their last five matches in La Liga, with their previous victory in the competition coming by a 2-1 margin against Las Palmas last month.

Girona have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 10 matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 1-0 victory against Deportivo Alaves in January this year.

Ad

Girona vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have managed to recover from their shockingly poor start to the season but still remain within the vicinity of the relegation zone. Los Che have picked out draws from difficult games this season and will need to be at their robust best this weekend.

Girona have failed to hit the heights they achieved last season and have a few issues to address ahead of the game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Ad

Prediction: Girona 2-2 Valencia

Girona vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback