Girona vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with an impressive Girona side in an intriguing encounter at the Estadio Montilivi on Saturday.

Girona vs Valencia Preview

Girona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The Catalan outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Che were held to a 0-0 draw by Celta Vigo in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Girona vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have an impressive recent record against Girona and have won four out of the last six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's two victories.

After losing four of their first five matches against Valencia in La Liga, Girona managed to win their previous such game against the away side by a 1-0 margin in February this year.

Girona have won 11 of their 13 matches in La Liga so far this season but have dropped points at home on two occasions against Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao this season.

After a run of four defeats in six matches in La Liga, Valencia have lost only one of their last six matches in the competition, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 5-1 margin against Real Madrid.

Valencia's 0-0 draw against Celta Vigo last week was their first goalless stalemate in La Liga since May 2022.

Girona vs Valencia Prediction

Girona have come into their own this season and have consistently punched above their weight in recent months. The hosts were not at their best against Athletic Bilbao and will need to make amends this weekend.

Valencia have also managed to show marked improvement this season and will look to fight for a place in Europe in the coming weeks. Girona are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand on Saturday.

Prediction: Girona 2-1 Valencia

Girona vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristhian Stuani to score - Yes