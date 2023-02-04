Girona vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5, 2023

Girona and Valencia will go head-to-head at the Estadi Montilivi in round 20 of La Liga on Sunday (February 5).

Both teams have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up.

Girona were condemned to a second consecutive defeat last Saturday, as they fell to a narrow 1-0 loss against leaders Barcelona.

Before that, Michel’s side saw their seven-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end on January 22, losing 1-0 against Villarreal. With 21 points from 19 games, Girona are 12th in the standings, one point and two places above Valencia.

Valencia CF @valenciacf_en 🗣️ Voro González: “The team are competing and we can’t give up” 🗣️ Voro González: “The team are competing and we can’t give up”

Meanwhile, Valencia were left empty-handed once again, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid on Thursday.

They have now lost their last three games acrosscompetitions — a run that saw them crash out of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Club on January 26. Valencia head into the weekend on a run of one point from the last 15 available in the league and will be desperate to stop the rot.

Girona vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from their last five meetings, Valencia boast a superior record in the fixture.

Girona’s only win came in November 2018, when they edged out Los Che 1-0 at home.

Valencia head into the weekend winless in five La Liga games, losing four.

Girona are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight home games across competitions, winning three, since October.

Valencia hold the league’s fourth-worst record away from home, picking up just one win and six points from nine games.

Girona vs Valencia Prediction

Girona and Valencia head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result and should take the game to each other. However, they could cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Valencia

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of the last five meetings between the teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Girona’s last seven games.)

