GISB Students Complete Internship with FC Pune City

The Global Institute of Sports Business stems from a philosophy of a balance between theoretical and practical learning. One of GISB’s core values is to provide its students with on-ground industry exposure during the course to give the students a platform to engage and learn from members of the sports industry.

In lieu of its philosophy, 7 students- Avdesh Daga, Sayantan Bagchi, Aniket Monde, Tanuj Khatu, Abdul Aaquib, Vardhan Satdive and Gokul Garg were handpicked to be part of the match day operations for the Anti-Ambush marketing cell for the ISL team FC Pune City.

Students during their Internship with FC Pune City at the Balewadi Stadium

The aspiring sports professionals were a crucial part of 3 home games for the Maharashtra side held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Pune including the Maha-Derby against bitter rivals Mumbai City FC on the 2nd of March, 2019.

The GISB students had the responsibility of making sure that no rival brand of the existing sponsors was able to market or sell their product within the given parameters of the stadium.

“It was a great learning experience for all of us to be a part of the operations of an ISL game and learn about what is required to conduct it successfully. I am grateful to GISB for giving me the opportunity to be a working member of an esteemed franchise like FC Pune City, along with providing me with a platform to excel in the sports industry” said Sayantan Bagchi, who is also a core member of the ATK and Manchester United official fan clubs.

The FC Pune City internship was a great opportunity for our students to get a first-hand experience of what it is like to work for a professional football organization. At the Global Institute of Sports Business we believe in an industry-driven approach to sports management education with focus on individual growth and inculcating the right exposure for our students to become respected sports management professionals” said Program Director GISB, Neel Shah.

Written by Maher Ranina

