×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

GISB Students Complete Internship with FC Pune City 

GISB India
OFFICIAL
News
34   //    03 Apr 2019, 16:36 IST

The Global Institute of Sports Business stems from a philosophy of a balance between theoretical and practical learning. One of GISB’s core values is to provide its students with on-ground industry exposure during the course to give the students a platform to engage and learn from members of the sports industry.

In lieu of its philosophy, 7 students- Avdesh Daga, Sayantan Bagchi, Aniket Monde, Tanuj Khatu, Abdul Aaquib, Vardhan Satdive and Gokul Garg were handpicked to be part of the match day operations for the Anti-Ambush marketing cell for the ISL team FC Pune City.


Students during their Internship with FC Pune City at the Balewadi Stadium
Students during their Internship with FC Pune City at the Balewadi Stadium

The aspiring sports professionals were a crucial part of 3 home games for the Maharashtra side held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Pune including the Maha-Derby against bitter rivals Mumbai City FC on the 2nd of March, 2019.

The GISB students had the responsibility of making sure that no rival brand of the existing sponsors was able to market or sell their product within the given parameters of the stadium.

“It was a great learning experience for all of us to be a part of the operations of an ISL game and learn about what is required to conduct it successfully. I am grateful to GISB for giving me the opportunity to be a working member of an esteemed franchise like FC Pune City, along with providing me with a platform to excel in the sports industry” said Sayantan Bagchi, who is also a core member of the ATK and Manchester United official fan clubs.

The FC Pune City internship was a great opportunity for our students to get a first-hand experience of what it is like to work for a professional football organization. At the Global Institute of Sports Business we believe in an industry-driven approach to sports management education with focus on individual growth and inculcating the right exposure for our students to become respected sports management professionals” said Program Director GISB, Neel Shah. 

Written by Maher Ranina

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 ATK FC Pune City Robin Singh Marcelinho Balewadi Stadium Leisure Reading FC Pune City Squad | ISL 2018-19
GISB India
OFFICIAL
Global Institute of Sports Business is India's Home for Sports Management Education
ISL 2018-19, FC Pune City 2-2 ATK: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: FC Pune City vs ATK | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL: Former Hull City manager Phil Brown signs two-year contract extension with FC Pune City
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Pune City | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: FC Pune City Season Preview, Squad, Probable XI, Prediction
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19, Jamshedpur FC 1-4 FC Pune City: 5 Talking Points - Robin Singh's brace dents hosts' top 4 hopes
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: "All Fair in Getting Jeered," says FC Pune City's Robin Singh after Bengaluru FC loss
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, NorthEast United FC 1-1 FC Pune City: 5 Talking Points - Highlanders close in on playoff qualification
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Not paid in 2 months? We've received salaries, say FC Pune City's Robin Singh, Adil Khan
RELATED STORY
FC Pune City on brink of liquidation and the conundrum of a unified league structure
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us