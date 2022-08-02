Glen Johnson names his best front 3 in the Premier League currently 

Former Liverpool and England full-back Glen Johnson has said that Liverpool currently have the best front three in the Premier League.

Following the Reds' Community Shield victory over Manchester City over the weekend, Johnson believes that Jurgen Klopp's first-choice attack is superior to the Sky Blues'.

Despite the departure of legendary forward Sadio Mane earlier in the summer, the full-back included new club-record signing Darwin Nunez in his dream attacking trio. Johnson told Betway, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

"I’m doing it without (Erling) Haaland based on he hasn’t done anything yet. Nunez is my gamble, (Luis) Diaz is top class, (Mohamed) Salah probably the best striker in the league. If Nunez can get it right in the league, I think that front three will be more dynamic than the others until Haaland performs."

The Reds have a flurry of attacking options in their ranks. Nunez came on to make his debut on the hour-mark during the clash at Leicester to replace Roberto Firmino. The 23-year-old then scored in injury-time to seal an impressive 3-1 victory for the Reds, as Klopp completed a set of domestic trophies in England.

Richard Dunne chooses Manchester City trio as his best Premier League attack

To counter Johnson's dream Premier League attacking triumvirate, City legend Dunne picked three players from Pep Guardiola's side.

The addition of Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland has made the prospect of City's attack even more daunting, while Dunne flanked the 22-year-old with two England wingers. The former Republic of Ireland international stated (as per the aforementioned source):

"(Phil) Foden is an unbelievable footballer, Jack Grealish is going to improve massively this year then you add in Erling Haaland. I don’t think Nunez is going to have the same impact as Haaland."

While Nunez may have enjoyed his big debut for the Reds, Haaland was less successful in front of goal on his competitive bow. While the forward made some promising runs off the ball, he was largely ineffective throughout the encounter.

The former Borussia Dortmund superstar's afternoon was compounded by a horrendous miss in injury time. He somehow fired over six yards away from an open goal.

Liverpool have lost Mane and Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus have departed. Both clubs will be hoping that their new-look attack will hit the ground running this season.

