Glenn Hoddle names Chelsea's best signing from the summer transfer window

Chelsea were one of the biggest spenders in the summer transfer window when they signed eight players - Edouard Mendy (Rennes), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax), Thiago Silva (Paris), Xavier Mbuyamba (Barcelona), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Malang Sarr (Nice), Kai Havertz (Leverkusen).

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea man Glenn Hoddle has now picked the best signings from the eight players in question as he spoke to London Evening Standard. He said:

"It is a tough one. Edouard Mendy could be very important, but by the end of the season I think we will look back and think Timo Werner will be the one. He can play down the middle, he can play left and he could have had three or four goals against Leeds on Saturday."

The 63-year-old added:

"Hakim Ziyech is a very good player. There will be games where he will be outstanding and I think spells maybe where we will not see him. Kai Havertz has got to show more. There is more to come from him, do not get me wrong, he is a very good player. But I would go for Werner, I think we will look back and think he was a very good buy."

Glen Hoddle feels Timo Werner is Chelsea's best signing of the summer window

Timo Werner of Chelsea

Timo Werner has already scored 8 goals and contributed 4 assists in all competitions for Chelsea this season. The former RB Leipzig man has played across the front three and has impressed with his movement and killer instinct.

Edouard Mendy has also steadied the ship at the back, replacing the error-prone Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks.

Thiago Silva has been brilliant at the back for Frank Lampard but did not receive a mention from Glenn Hoddle.

Advertisement

Premier League teams in the Champions League



Liverpool ✔️

Manchester City✔️

Chelsea✔️

Manchester United❌ pic.twitter.com/ckpKW0DNlv — VBET News (@VBETnews) December 9, 2020

Although Kai Havertz is yet to find his feet in the English game, Lampard is confident that the German will contribute soon. He said:

"Long-term, I've got absolutely no worries about Kai – in fact it's the opposite. I know he's going to be a huge player for this club, in the Premier League. He has all the attributes, all the personality, all the attitude and he's going to be an absolutely top-class player for me, in the Premier League and in the world."