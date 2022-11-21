Glenn Hoddle says Spain and England midfielders could emerge as breakthrough stars of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Glenn Hoddle believes Spain midfielder Pedri and England teenager Jude Bellingham will be the breakout stars of this year's FIFA World Cup.

The midfielders are already regarded as elite players, having dominated for Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in recent years. Pedri and Bellingham will almost certainly start for their countries in Qatar, with both Spain and England among the favorites to win the FIFA World Cup this time.

When asked who he thinks will be this edition's breakout stars, former Three Lions boss Hoddle told The Metro:

"I think it would be difficult to get him, but I think the young kid in Spain, Pedri would be an interesting one. I think he’s a very good talent playing in a very good football side.

"I’m not sure Spain have got enough firepower to go all the way, but he’s one I could see playing in the Premier League, but obviously a lot depends on that. Does he want to go abroad or not etc. But he certainly would be one who would liven up the Premier League."

He then added:

"There are a few youngsters around. Bellingham is one of those. Big clubs are after him already and you envisage him moving to the Premier League at some stage."

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude One of my biggest dreams growing up was to play at a world cup, I’m so grateful to have been given the chance to do so. Will give everything to try and make it a tournament that the country can be proud of. Let’s go.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 One of my biggest dreams growing up was to play at a world cup, I’m so grateful to have been given the chance to do so. Will give everything to try and make it a tournament that the country can be proud of. Let’s go.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ https://t.co/fMtNRSnvMx

Glenn Hoddle backs England superstar Harry Kane to retain FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

Harry Kane helped guide his nation to the FIFA World Cup semi-final in 2018, scoring six goals in the process. Kane became the first England player to win the Golden Boot since Gary Lineker in 1986, but no player has ever retained the award.

However, Hoddle is backing the Spurs forward to deliver for his nation again at the FIFA World Cup, as he claimed:

"You know what, I’m going to be really positive here and I think if England go really deep into the tournament, I’m going for Kane. Some of these players you see, they’re going to score some free-kicks – possibly Neymar, [Lionel] Messi – but they’re not going to score from set plays. England are dangerous from set plays and Harry Kane scores from set plays.

"You add that to what I feel England now have with [James] Maddison, [Mason] Mount, [Phil] Foden, [Jack] Grealish, Trent Alexander Arnold. He’s going to get a lot of service if we play it right. The key for England in these group games is that if we go 1-0 up then those teams are going to have to open up and that’s when I see Harry scoring quite a few goals."

Get the Qatar vs Ecuador live score now and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes